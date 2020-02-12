Aspen Woolf, an award-winning property investment firm, opens Northgate House to investors – a luxury development in a highly sought-after strategic location. This development is a short walk from the expansive Meanwood Park, once a favourite visiting spot of JRR Tolkien, and said to be his inspiration for Middle Earth.



Located on one of the main arterial routes into the centre of Leeds, Northgate House offers excellent commuter links to all the main Leeds amenities. With the northern area of Leeds offering some of the most desirable postcodes in the city, this development is perfectly placed to attract the influx of young professionals and students looking for luxury living in excellent locations.



Due to open in Q2 2020, Northgate House will bring 54 luxury one and two-bedroom apartments to Meanwood. Each apartment will be finished to the highest specification throughout, including real wood floors, feature windows, premium fitted kitchens, luxury bathroom suites, and stylish lighting. Unusually for a development of this kind, secure underground parking is also included.



Being situated less than a mile from Leeds universities make Northgate House ideal for international students and postgraduates looking to live in the finest accommodation. The student population in Leeds is the fourth largest in the country and offers some of the most attractive investment opportunities for the future as it continues to grow. Leeds attracts over 200k students per year, creating a strong demand for accommodation in addition to that seen from young professionals.



Oliver Ramsden, co-founder and Director of Aspen Woolf, says: “We’re pleased to be able to bring this investment opportunity to Leeds as this is a highly anticipated project in the centre of the Northern Powerhouse. Leeds has been named as JLL’s number 1 city for rental growth, and the best time to invest is before a property is even built, as it allows investors to purchase at the lowest possible price with the highest potential returns.”