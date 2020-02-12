• Fluenta appoints Aquip Systems Pty as representative across Australia



Fluenta, a global leader in ultrasonic flare gas measurement technology for the oil and gas and chemical processing industries, today announces a partnership with Aquip Systems Pty.



Aquip, who specialise in supplying the highest quality flow measurement instrumentation to the oil and gas industry, will provide sales and technical services throughout the Australian market. With offices located across the country, Fluenta products will be supported and accessible coast to coast.



Fluenta offers reliability and accuracies that meet and surpass regulatory requirements. The Fluenta FGM160 flare gas meter can measure with accuracies of up to 1% in a wide range of flare parameters. With Aquip’s experienced specialists, Fluenta customers can be sure their meters are maintained and continue to meet and surpass the Australian government’s stringent regulations.



Azzumar Razali, Sales Director for Asia Pacific at Fluenta, commented, “across the world governments are tightening regulations on gas flaring to reduce CO2 emissions. At the same time, operators are seeking to minimise wastage of gas. These factors continue to drive strong demand for our products in Australia, and the appointment of a new partner for the country is a key step for Fluenta”.



Jodie Draper, Managing Director of Aquip System added, “Fluenta is a natural fit for Aquip. Our ability to offer nationwide sales and support, coupled with our experience in ultrasonic measurement in the oil & gas industry will allow us to make a fast start. We’re excited to be bringing this technology to the Australia market”



About Fluenta

Founded in 1985, Fluenta is the global leader in flow sensing, measurement and management using ultrasonic technology. The company serves the chemicals, petrochemicals and oil & gas markets. Fluenta originates from Norway and has offices around the world, with a regional office for the Americas in Houston, Texas.



About Aquip

With offices located in NSW, QLD, VIC & WA, Aquip specialises in delivering market leading industrial technology, complete with comprehensive lifetime technical support. For over 25 years, Aquip has supplied the highest quality measurement and data collection systems to the Oil & Gas, Mining, HVAC, Marine, Water and Chemical industries.



Media Contacts



Fluenta

Alex Keys

+44 1223 751 119

alex.keys@fluenta.com

www.fluenta.com



Aquip systems Pty

Amy Miller

+61 8 9472 0122

amy@aquip.com.au

www.aquip.com.au