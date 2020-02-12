Integrated Cloud and Service-Based Solutions Redefine the Future of Network Security Without Traditional Perimeters



Tel Aviv, Israel Feb. 12, 2020 -- Perimeter 81, a leading Zero Trust network provider for enterprises and organizations, today announced a new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that combines its Network as a Service offering with advanced cloud security capabilities from SonicWall, a Francisco Partners portfolio company. The integrated, cloud-native platform will deliver Zero Trust access to internal resources, user and branch internet security, branch interconnectivity and endpoint security.



Identified by Gartner as one of the most promising emerging technologies in enterprise networking, SASE is a cloud-native architecture model that supports dynamic secure access to organizational assets by combining multiple network technologies delivered as a service, including Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) and Zero Touch Network Access with WAN capabilities (i.e., SDWANaaS).



In November 2019, Perimeter 81 partnered with SonicWall to integrate its security services features, including Content Filtering, Application Control, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), File Sandboxing, Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI), antivirus and more, to create one of the strongest SASE offerings in the network security space. Perimeter 81 will be launching Web Filtering and DNS Filtering in Q1 and, with SonicWall, will gradually roll out security features to customers throughout 2020, starting with FWaaS. Additional functionalities, such as SaaS security and Endpoint Protection Platform, will be introduced later in the year.



By integrating SonicWall’s Capture Cloud Platform and real-time breach detection and prevention technologies, the Perimeter 81 SASE platform provides organizations with a holistic and unified security solution to authenticate and consume their network and security needs across all enterprise edges. Businesses can connect to a single secure network and gain access to physical and cloud resources no matter their location, allowing IT teams to easily access and secure their organization’s networks and users in an agile, easy-to-use, cost-effective and scalable way.



“The consumption of modern network security and cybersecurity solutions needs to fundamentally change. With today’s increasingly distributed and mobile workforce, this paradigm shift begins with replacing the traditional and perimeter-based network model with cloud, cyber and network security platforms,” said Amit Bareket, Co-Founder and CEO of Perimeter 81. “Our partnership with SonicWall and integrated SASE offering is a positive first step towards this market transformation. Companies are seeking solutions that are cloud-native, easy to use and encompass many functionalities in a one-stop-shop. We will deliver a converged cloud-delivered secure access service edge that is needed to effectively serve the secure these access requirements of the digital business.”



“Existing security models are failing to meet the needs of today’s digital business. Organizations are looking to adopt integrated and intelligent networking and security solutions that deliver compute power in the cloud and at the edge,” said Bill Conner, President and CEO of SonicWall. “SonicWall’s advanced cloud security capabilities and Perimeter 81's innovative secure cloud-based network offerings will allow us to provide the most advanced SASE platform available today and place ourselves, and our customers, at the forefront of an emerging and promising market.”



Perimeter 81 will be showcasing the features of the new SASE platform at RSAC 2020, taking place February 24-28, 2020, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. To learn more visit booth #1365, or set up a meeting with one of our experts at: https://www.perimeter81.com/start/schedule-meeting-rsa-2020/



About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 is a Zero Trust Secure Network as a Service that is simplifying network security for the modern and distributed workforce. Based in Tel Aviv, the heart of the startup nation and a global hub for innovative technology development, Perimeter 81 was founded by two IDF elite intelligence unit alumni, CEO Amit Bareket and CPO Sagi Gidali. The team of security as a service experts comes together every day to deliver a truly innovative, world-class network security service. Perimeter 81's clients range from SMB to include Fortune 500 businesses and industry leaders across a wide range of sectors, and its partners are among the world's foremost integrators, managed service providers and channel resellers. Earlier this year, Gartner selected Perimeter 81 as a "Cool Vendor in Network and Cyber-Physical Systems Security". For more information, visit www.perimeter81.com.



About SonicWall

SonicWall has been fighting the cybercriminal industry for over 28 years defending small and medium businesses, enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Backed by research from SonicWall Capture Labs, our award-winning, real-time breach detection and prevention solutions secure more than a million networks, and their emails, applications and data, in over 215 countries and territories. These organizations run more effectively and fear less about security. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



# # # #



UK contacts:



Ines Mitsou

Positive

imitsou@positivemarketing.com

020 3637 0640



Julia Portelly

Positive

jportelly@positivemarketing.com

020 3637 0640