Landmark Information has announced the launch of a new monthly subscription service, which provides surveyors, developers, architects and other land and property professionals with access to premium location data that provides vital intelligence for current and future projects.



The low-cost subscription provides immediate access to a wealth of data layers within Landmark’s flagship data and mapping tool, Promap v2. The layers include Planning Application Data, Price Paid Data and Land Use Constraints.



Premium Data Layers:

• Planning Application Data – includes planning applications for planning permission submitted to local authorities throughout Great Britain via local authority weekly planning lists. The data includes large, small and minor applications which are split on the basis of estimated project value.

• Personal Ownership Title Information – contains Title numbers for non-commercial polygons. This dataset does not provide any information regarding the owner.

• Price Paid Data – contains information about the sales of single residential properties which are sold for full market value to private individuals in England and Wales, which have been submitted to the Land Registry (HMLR) for registration.

• Land Use Constraints - includes areas that are deemed to be of natural importance and have restrictions that may limit the extent and type of property development that can take place. Land Use Constraints Data includes Special Areas of Conservation (SAC), Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), Listed Buildings and Green Belt.

• OS MasterMap Highways Network - includes access to Road Classification, Road Name, Unique Street Reference Number (USRN), Turn Restrictions, Access Restrictions, Maintenance Responsibility, Reinstatement Information, Height Weight Width and Length Restrictions – includes existing, planned roads and also those under construction.



By accessing the data in Promap v2, it saves time from having to research the data from multiple sources and enables quicker decisioning on projects. Users purchase Premium Layers on a one month rolling contract. A special launch promotion is taking place whereby customers who sign-up before the end of March will receive the third-month for free.



Josh Rains, Senior Product Manager (Environment and Mapping) at Landmark Information said: “We are delighted to launch the new Promap Premium Layer subscription service into Promap v2. It offers property and land professionals access to accurate information, in one place, meaning our customers will spend less administrative time sourcing this data from elsewhere. Instead, you simply toggle the different data layers on and off over a mapped area, and it provides clear insight that can be used when initiating construction or redevelopment projects.”



Promap is the market-leading digital mapping brand that is used by thousands of land and property professionals across the UK. It provides fast and easy access to Ordnance Survey maps and related location-based intelligence, via any online browser, and is used daily by surveyors, architects, property developers, civil engineers, environmental experts, land management firms and other industry professionals that require instant access to reliable mapping and location data.



A special launch promotion is available which offers subscribers the third month free



Landmark Information uses data and technology to help customers in the residential and commercial property industries streamline their operations and reduce risk. It combines complex property and environmental data into sophisticated risk models and solutions to enable customers to make smarter decisions, and build workflow solutions that allow customers to carry out tasks more efficiently and effectively.



Landmark has long-standing partnerships with customers in the mortgage lending, surveying and conveyancing markets, as well as in land acquisition, property development, estate agency and insurance. The business takes an entrepreneurial approach that fosters constant innovation, growth and talent development across the organisation. Landmark Information is an international business which is headquartered in the UK and is part of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT).



Visit http://www.landmark.co.uk/



