Phobias are an unconscious reaction to a stimulus, not a choice. People don’t choose to be frightened of love, intimacy, rejection or germs

The Phobias That Cause Misery for Millions this Valentine’s Day

February 2020



While for many Valentine’s Day represents a day of romance, flowers and affection for others the 14th of February is a dreadful reminder of anxiety. Adam Cox, a Harley Street based Phobia Guru has identified the leading phobias that prevent or hinder relationships. Adam also warns that while these phobias are more front of mind on Valentine’s Day, they could be affecting relationships year-round.



While it sounds strange many people have a fear of love or intimacy. This can come from a sensitising event such as a particularly emotional break-up or an unpleasant early sexual experience.



For those with Androphobia and Gynophobia, the fears of men and women respectively, their phobia can stop them even approaching another person. This can interfere with both platonic and physical relationships, particularly making the Valentine’s period a time of anxiety for sufferers.

Adam has revealed the most common relationship related phobias.

• Philophobia - The fear of love, which causes sufferers to be frightened of falling in love or developing emotional attachments. People with this condition tend to overthink every possible reason why a person may not be compatible which adds pressure on the early stages of dating.

• Aphenphosmphobia – This is an intense fear of intimacy. People with this condition will avoid cuddles, kisses and sex. It is a difficult phobia for partners to understand and they often perceive that the person is rejecting them rather than experiencing a phobia.

• Mysophobia – This is a fear of germs. It is also rightly termed as Germophobia or Bacterophobia. People with this phobia worry about kissing, sex and obsess about the personal hygiene of both themselves and their partner.

• Androphobia & Gynophobia – The fear of men and women. Usually seen in younger females, but it can also affect adults. This may occur if you have unresolved parental issues or experienced physical or emotional abuse as a child.

• Monophobia– The fear of being alone may feel like it would encourage people to seek relationships. Unfortunately, this fear can actually create states of desperation and can contribute to people staying in relationships that they are not suited to.



Adam Cox explained “Phobias are an unconscious reaction to a stimulus, not a choice. People don’t choose to be frightened of love, intimacy, rejection or germs. The impact of these fears and phobias can mean people avoid flirting, dating, kissing and even sex and relationships. The good news is that no matter how severe the phobia is, psychological tools such as hypnotherapy, CBT and NLP can eliminate a phobia in just one or two sessions”.



Adam continued. “As a hypnotherapist based in Harley Street, many people aren’t able to afford my services. To make my services accessible to as many people as possible I’m currently offering a free audio download that will give people tips and resources to make immediate progress and improvement on their fears or phobias when it comes to romance and relationships”.



All phobias can be crippling but with help of a professional, they can be overcome and conquered.



