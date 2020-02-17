RPA services specialist Robiquity has acquired Accelerate RPA to broaden its best of breed, multi-vendor, intelligent automation capabilities - while further strengthening its multi-skilled team. With Robiquity’s recent launch into North America and Middle East, the acquisition further fuels its rapid expansion to meet rising market demands. This move also increases Robiquity’s employees to nearly 100 that serve a customer base of over 50 global organisations.



Chris Wright, Group CEO at Robiquity Group said, "This is a significant acquisition for us as it extends our UiPath capabilities that complement our Blue Prism expertise - providing us with industry-leading skills that support more complex automation requirements of our global customers. In fact, the RPA services market is still catching up with us, as our innovative resourcing models and delivery methodologies give us a clear advantage. This is earning us an enviable reputation of helping organisations gain greater value from intelligent automation – and to ensure they become self sufficient in sustaining this at a wider scale - across their business.”



Ashley Hudson, CEO accelerate RPA added, “This acquisition is a great opportunity for us to consolidate and extend our UiPath expertise into Robiquity’s service portfolio. Going forward, my team is looking forward to working for Robiquity and help solve the key challenges of successfully scaling multiple intelligent automation technologies.”



Robiquity’s growth is testament to successfully delivering and evolving hundreds of intelligent automation initiatives, which is being driven by ScaleSafe™ and its A.T.O.M operating model. These two industry-leading innovations provide fully trained human resources to deliver best of breed intelligent automation, at a scale that transforms organisations’ end-to-end business operations – as fast and effectively as possible.



About Robiquity

Robiquity is a Manchester-based company that enables global organisations to gain maximum value from best of breed Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technologies. The company blends Blue Prism and UiPath’s technologies, with human talent via ScaleSafe™ and its innovative operating model – A.T.O.M so intelligent automation can be applied faster, more efficiently than ever.



Since 2016, Robiquity has helped over 50 multi-national organisations including; JLR, Loblaw and Opus Energy, achieve intelligent, automation-driven transformation – enabling them to drive greater speed, accuracy, productivity, efficiency and innovation - across their business. This fast growing company now has operations in North America and Middle East and now employs nearly 100 multi-skilled staff.

https://robiquity.com