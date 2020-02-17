Clear The Air With BMG Scooters
Time to clear the air?
Nothing beats the fresh air and the open road. So if you're looking to escape the seasonal flu germs on the Tube - and beat the rush hour crush - get on your bike! BMG Scooters has a huge range of bikes and brands, from Aprilia to Suzuki, all supplied by their expert team who are on hand to offer service with a smile.
Valentine's Day may now be behind us, but you can still feel the love with BMG's SPECIAL OFFER. Purchase the Vespa GTS 125cc and 300cc (bikes start from £4,499) with a 0% HP finance plan and get a free leisure accessories pack, free top box and free Vespa Jet helmet.
But be quick - offer available until 31st March 2020.
Scooters are free to park in most London boroughs. A fuel tank (of around £8) can last up to three weeks - proving very cost effective!
Visit the showroom:
416 Upper Richmond Road West
London SW14 7JX
Tel: +44 (0)20 8878 8121
https://bmgscooters.com/
For further information and high res images, contact Rosalind Milani Gallieni: rosalind@rmgandco.com.
