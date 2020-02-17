February 2020, Mayflex, the cabling infrastructure, networking and electronic security solutions distributor, is now actively distributing the Hikvision product portfolio, following the initial announcement of the new partnership, back in December 2019. The team of security specialists at Mayflex will place a particular focus on the IP solutions available.



Hikvision is a world leading provider of security products and solutions. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. Their UK and Ireland operations are based out of Stockley Park near Heathrow with regional sales offices and training academies also based in Glasgow, Manchester and Doncaster.



Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director comments, “The business has been extensively preparing for this launch. Staff have received the necessary training, to enable the teams to continue to provide the sales and technical support on product choice and system design, that our customers have become accustomed to.”



Gary Harmer, Hikvision Sales Director UK & Ireland commented, “As part of the Sonepar group of companies, with an established customer base installing and working with Converged IP Solutions, Mayflex provides Hikvision with access to many markets and new customers. We can support installers venturing into the security market, with our training academy which offers free courses that provide the necessary skills to successfully install and commission Hikvision security solutions.”



Tom Filce, Head of Security Sales at Mayflex comments, “The sales team are fired up and ready to go to market with this new addition to our already strong security product portfolio. I am looking forward to supporting our existing customers and onboarding a whole host of new clients from our security and infrastructure customer base. I am excited to see the new opportunities that the Hikvision range will provide us with.”



For further details about the range of Hikvision products available from Mayflex, visit www.mayflex.com or speak to your Mayflex account manager.