Are you HMRC Making Tax Digital compliant?



Rison Software offers an HMRC Recognised and Institute of Certified Bookkeepers accredited solution called Dolio which is very easy to use and is completely spreadsheet free.



Dolio makes things simple by presenting you with an interface that is easy to understand and which helps you through the process of creating professional invoices and capturing expense values, enabling you to do your VAT calculations automatically while at the same time leaving the complicated accounting processes to the financial professionals.



Dolio also caters for employee expense claims enabling a quick return on reimbursement of money spent on the company’s behalf.



A Dolio Plus profile is also available for bookkeepers and accountants, which provides a way for clients to link their Dolio profiles to their accounting professionals. VAT submissions may then be administered through Dolio Plus on a client’s behalf. By signing up as a Dolio Plus user bookkeepers and accountants automatically become resellers of Dolio generating additional revenues for themselves.



Dolio has links to Xero and other accounting packages but Dolio is also designed to be a stand-alone product for those people who do not want to deal with the complexities of high-end accounting packages.



Dolio has a free-to-use 30-day trial period and subscriptions start at ₤7.20, including VAT, per month making it a truly cost-effective business tool, especially for the small business user.



Contact Info:



Rison Software



info@risonsofware.com



+44 784 886 6118



www.risonsoftware.com



www.dolio.co.uk