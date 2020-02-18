IFS’s business applications for FSM, ERP and EAM can now connect large and fast-changing data pools using Boomi’s integration capabilities



London, UK, February 18, 2020 - IFS, the global enterprise applications company, today announced its new partnership with Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business. The resulting technology stack combines best-in-class enterprise resource management (ERP), enterprise asset management (EAM) and field service management (FSM) into a ‘digital switchboard’ that unites industrial process expertise with cloud agility.



Over the last three decades, the 4,000-strong IFS team has built specialist enterprise applications spanning manufacturing, aerospace & defense, engineering, construction & infrastructure, energy & utilities, and service management. As these core industries now digitize their processes they need to connect silos of information, increasingly held in the cloud. This requires increasingly agile ways to connect, disconnect and reconnect large and fast-changing pools of data. Boomi was conceived to solve just these issues.



“By adopting ‘switchboard thinking’, where all business-critical applications are connected by one central point, organizations can speed up supply chains, improve service responses and compete globally like never before,” said Sakari Jorma, Senior Vice President of IFS. “Businesses across all industries—from aerospace and defense to power generation—will be able to connect their best-of-breed systems to their IFS core through Boomi’s unified, cloud-native platform. The partnership reaffirms IFS’s commitment to offering customers choice and freedom to leverage their existing digital property to achieve faster time to value.”



This new partnership means IFS customers can now access a ‘digital switchboard’ integrating the deep functionality of IFS Applications with the dozens of others required to run HR, Finance and other functions of their choice today. Boomi brings over 200 pre-built connectors configured easily via an ultra-modern real-time drag-and-drop interface. IFS customers can build integrations faster, typically reducing the time spent on development by weeks or months, an unheard-of step-change for many legacy industries.



Commenting on the benefits of the partnership, Derek Thompson, VP of EMEA at Boomi, commented, “The strength of this partnership is in the different expertise IFS and Boomi bring. The loyal customer base of IFS deserves the most intelligent, scalable and flexible platform and Boomi is honoured to be chosen as the foundation for the ERP solution of the future.”



IFS Chief Product Officer, Christian Pedersen, concluded, “As one component in our customers’ ecosystem of solutions, technologies, and data, we fully understand the need to offer complete openness and freedom of choice. By partnering with Boomi, we are taking the next logical step to empower businesses with out-of-the-box connectivity to the digital switchboard from our already open and natively API-enabled platform.”



About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi’s intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes, and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 10,000 organizations globally, the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.



© 2020 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with a commitment to delivering value to every one of our customers, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,000 employees and growing ecosystem of partners support more than 10,000 customers around the world challenge the status quo and realize their competitive advantage. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.



Visit the IFS Blog on technology, innovation and creativity: https://blog.ifs.com/



