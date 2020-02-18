The Optimus panel management service gives us peace of mind that each conveyancing firm is held to a high standard

Optimus - the conveyancing panel management business for mortgage brokers - has today announced a partnership with MoneySuperMarket, which will see Optimus provide the panel management service for the UK’s leading price comparison website’s Conveyancing channel.



All customers on the MoneySuperMarket website can now easily compare the best-rated conveyancers and property solicitors from Optimus’ panel and receive a fixed conveyancing quotation based on the information they provide, with no hidden fees.



All solicitors and conveyancers on the Optimus panel have been selected based on service levels and all are required to perform to strict service level agreements (SLAs), to ensure every customer experience is positive. This ensures MoneySuperMarket’s customers receive a fair, transparent and quality conveyancing service, regardless of whether they are buying, selling or mortgaging a property.



Emma Harvey, Product and Marketing Director at MoneySuperMarket comments: “We are delighted to partner with Optimus to manage our customers’ conveyancing enquiries.



“It was important to us that our customers have access to a high quality, transparent conveyancing service, with fixed upfront pricing and the solicitors working to agreed SLAs. The Optimus panel management service gives us peace of mind that each conveyancing firm is held to a high standard, meaning the best possible service for our customers.”



Alan Young, Managing Director at Optimus said: “We are delighted to partner with MoneySuperMarket – it is a fantastic achievement for our team as we continue to expand our market reach.



“MoneySuperMarket likes the fact that the Optimus’ panel of conveyancers all work from the same pricing model and so business is won on performance and positive feedback, rather than cost. This is an innovative approach for MoneySuperMarket, which is traditionally seen as a ‘price comparison website’. The two-step quoting form is easy to complete, and due to excellent relationships with our panel of conveyancers, we are able to service customers quickly and efficiently, which is a huge requirement for anyone looking to purchase or sell a property.”



To see the Optimus service at work on the MoneySuperMarket website, visit https://www.moneysupermarket.com/conveyancing/.



For more information visit www.optimus-move.co.uk/, call +44 (0) 117 335 1012 or email info@optimus-move.co.uk.



Notes to Editors:



About Optimus:

Optimus, which is part of Landmark Information Group, is a conveyancing panel management business that serves mortgage brokers and other introducers across the UK. Optimus’ conveyancing panel management services provide mortgage brokers and introducers with access to a select panel of pre-approved and regulated conveyancing partners that are focused on quality and seamless service delivery.



About MoneySuperMarket:

MoneySuperMarket is the UK’s leading price comparison website. We provide proactive and personalised services to help people manage, save and grow their money, by enabling them to compare and switch on over 40 products across Insurance, Money and Home Services, as well as monitor their credit score and manage their bills.



MoneySuperMarket is part of the MoneysuperMarket Group, an established member of the FTSE 250 index, with 13 million active users. In 2018, we helped millions of families save an estimated £2.1bn on their household bills including insurance, energy, credit cards and loans, travel and TV and broadband.



Moneysupermarket.com Limited is an appointed representative of Moneysupermarket.com Financial Group Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA FRN 303190) for the insurance, mortgage and consumer credit products it offers. For energy products, MoneySuperMarket is accredited under the Ofgem Confidence Code.



About Landmark Information Group:

Landmark Information Group’s mission is to use data and technology to transform the property transaction process, making it simpler and faster for everyone involved. Our innovative solutions help customers in the residential and commercial property sectors to streamline their operations and reduce risk. We combine complex environmental and property data into sophisticated risk models and solutions to enable customers to make smarter decisions, and build workflow solutions that allow customers to carry out tasks more efficiently and effectively.



Landmark has long-standing partnerships with customers in the mortgage lending, surveying and conveyancing markets, as well as in land acquisition, property development, estate agency and insurance. The business takes an entrepreneurial approach that fosters constant innovation, growth and talent development across the organisation. Landmark Information Group is an international business which is headquartered in the UK and is part of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT).



Visit http://www.landmark.co.uk/ or follow Landmark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LandmarkUK





