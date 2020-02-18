During storm season gales are the most common cause of damage and disruption in the UK. The majority of damage reports come from homeowners, with the average cost of damage each year totalling at least £300 million* to properties across the country.



As Storm Ciara and Dennis wreaked havoc throughout the UK, fence panels took a battering with many not surviving the 100mph winds. With further storms predicted Supreme Concrete urges homeowners to consider sturdier solutions to protect their garden.



Timber fences and fence posts are often viewed as a cheaper solution, however, they often struggle to withstand the harsh weather conditions we face in the UK. By considering concrete fence posts over timber it means a more cost effective solution over time, meaning you’re less likely to require repairs as storms hit.



Mark Vallender, Technical Manager for Supreme, commented: “One secure solution is the STRONGCAST original slotted posts by Supreme Concrete. The posts are steel reinforced for extra strength and longevity, ensuring minimal disruption during extreme weather. The posts are available in six lengths and a range of surface treatments may be used to co-ordinate with modern garden colour schemes. Additional benefits ensure that the posts are completely unaffected by moisture or rot, guaranteed to add security and peace of mind to your garden all year round.”



For further information on Supreme’s market-leading offering, visit: www.supremeconcrete.co.uk or call 0333 999 222.



* Source: Windstorms The Facts - report for ABI 2000 - https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/