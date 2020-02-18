Bullet & Bone, the breakthrough product range for sports professionals is delighted to have teamed up with Professor Greg Whyte OBE to launch their new Protect & Care Anti-Chafe cream.



Personally tested and recommended by Olympian and sports scientist, Professor Greg Whyte OBE, the Anti-Chafe cream helps to prevent chafing and irritation during sports activity. With powerful natural extracts of tea tree oil, grapeseed oil and vitamin E, the cream is anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory and is packed with functional ingredients for maximum, long lasting superior performance whilst the intense moisturiser helps to repair and soothe painful, damaged areas.



Greg Whyte OBE, said:

“Along with the team at Bullet & Bone, I have designed an Anti-Chafe Cream which will reduce

inflammation, moisturise and protect skin, to ensure athletes – whatever their level - are comfortable whilst exercising, training, or competing.



"As a sports scientist and former Olympian, I’m often asked for advice on how to achieve marginal gains. Getting the most out of your session takes more than just hard work. The Protect & Care Anti Chafe Cream is just one of the products in the Bullet & Bone collection which addresses a gap in the market by optimising preparation, session and recovery.”



The Bullet & Bone product range was created after extensive consumer research highlighted a lack of high-quality personal care products on the market, which are packed with natural ingredients and specifically designed to enhance sports performance. The products have been developed, tested and manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities in the UK by a team of experts with over 40 years’ experience.



Purchase the new Protect & Care Anti Chafe Cream and the rest of the Bullet and Bone collection from www.bulletandbone.com.



For media information, sample requests and interviews, contact Victoria Sowerby, Clearsilver Brand Marketing on 0113 307 5900 or email victoria.sowerby@clearsilver.co.uk



Notes to Editor



About Bullet & Bone:



The idea for Bullet & Bone was conceived when co-founder, Ian Murphy, noticed that there were no high-quality personal care products packed with natural ingredients, specifically designed to enhance sports performance.



As a keen amateur sportsman, Ian noticed that he and his friends were using a number of disparate brands which, in the majority, weren’t being used for what they were intended for while playing sports. For example, sinus products to open up airways before a match, deep heat to warm up muscles quickly, or beach sun cream for outdoor sports protection.



After over two years of consumer research, product design, development and testing, Bullet & Bone was created; a range of trusted, Olympian-endorsed, high-quality personal care products, specifically developed to help enhance the performance of sports professionals.