As part of the BBRS, CEDR will review both eligible historical and current cases submitted by customers.



The Business Banking Resolution Service (BBRS), a new independent service set up to resolve disputes between eligible small and medium sized businesses and participating banks, is today announcing its partnership with the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) to work on cases brought to the BBRS.



CEDR, Europe’s largest independent ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) organisation, is a non-profit organisation and registered charity which specialises in commercial and consumer dispute resolution. Since its inception in 1990, CEDR has dealt with over 100,000 parties in commercial disputes and helped to resolve over 400,000 consumer complaints across multiple sectors. Crucial to CEDR’s selection as the BBRS’s partner is its empathetic culture and approach, aligning closely with the values of the BBRS.

As part of the BBRS, an expert team from CEDR will review and use ADR processes to help resolve all historical and current cases from businesses that are eligible for the service, who have complaints against the participating banks.



Samantha Barrass, Chief Executive of the BBRS, said:

“I am pleased to announce that CEDR will be reviewing cases for the BBRS. They have an impressive track record, and our partnership demonstrates our joint commitment to a personalised approach to those seeking dispute resolution. Working with CEDR will support the BBRS in its ability to deliver independent, transparent and effective closure for both banks and businesses involved in historical cases, and those that intend to use the service going forward.”



Alexandra Marks CBE, Chief Adjudicator of the BBRS, said: “CEDR is the one of the largest full-service ADR providers in Europe and its bespoke approach to dispute resolution makes it an obvious choice to work with us on BBRS cases. As I know from my time as CEDR’s Chair, its involvement will guarantee an independent and transparent service, providing a fair review of cases and reasonable outcomes.”



Lewis Shand Smith, Interim Chair of the BBRS and Chair of the BBRS Independent Steering Group, said: “I am delighted that CEDR's appointment to work with us means that the BBRS now has the resources in place to review both eligible historical and current cases. It is a well-respected organisation with values closely aligned to our own. The business community and banks have been working together to establish a service which eligible customers can be confident will deliver fair and reasonable outcomes to their cases. Our partnership with CEDR will be crucial in ensuring this happens".



James South, Managing Director of CEDR commented: “CEDR is extremely happy to bring its 30 years of independent and transparent dispute resolution experience in both the commercial and consumer space to work alongside BBRS to assist in the resolution of disputes between small and medium sized businesses and banks.”



About the BBRS

The BBRS is a dispute resolution service that will address complaints about banks from eligible small and medium sized businesses. The BBRS is being established in accordance with a voluntary commitment made by the banking and finance industry in response to the Simon Walker Review on the small business complaints landscape.



An Implementation Steering Group was established in January 2019, which is driving and overseeing the development of the voluntary service in line with the banking and finance industry’s commitment and agreed terms of reference.



The Implementation Steering Group comprises of many representative groups acting on behalf of small and medium sized businesses, alongside the participating banks: Barclays, Danske Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, RBS Group, Santander UK plc and Virgin Money.



In November 2019, the BBRS announced that businesses can register their interest in the service as well as put themselves forward to be considered for a Live Pilot programme. The BBRS is aiming for a full launch of the service later in 2020.



To find out more information, please visit www.thebbrs.org



About CEDR:

CEDR is Europe’s largest independent Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre for both commercial and consumer disputes handling thousands of referrals a year. CEDR operates the Court of Appeal’s Mediation Service and is certified by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute under the European Union Directive on Consumer Alternative Dispute Resolution. CEDR is a leading negotiation and conflict management trainer internationally in the field and its acclaimed Mediator Skills Training Accreditation has been awarded to over 7000 mediators in 70 countries. As a non-profit organisation with a public mission to innovate and develop conflict management and dispute resolution CEDR undertakes unique foundation activities such as the national negotiation competition, guidance for public inquiries and rules for settlement in arbitration.



To find out more information, please visit www.cedr.com