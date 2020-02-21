FEBRUARY 21st, LONDON UK



Media accreditation for the inaugural 2020 Inbox Expo is now open and you can apply here. A two day technology summit, conference and networking event focused on email.



Various press passes are available granting exclusive access to keynote speakers, the online press office and delegate portal as well as access to conference sessions, workshops and the VIP networking reception.



Where and when:

Wednesday 18th March to Thursday 19th March 2020

Science Gallery London, Great Maze Pond, London SE1 9GU, United Kingdom

more details on London

Wednesday 18th March to Friday 20th March

Streamed Online

more details about online



Media and Journalists are encouraged to attend the Press Launch of emailexpert at the Networking Reception at 8pm on March 18th at the Science Gallery London.



Inbox Expo 2020 is a celebration of diversity and accessibility in the email and marcom space, this is its inaugural year. Bringing together communications, design, security and marcom experts, in the email technology space. Over 50+ thought leaders present sessions and take part in Industry Leader Round Panels.



From regulated industries brands including Fidor Bank, The AA, and The RAC are due to present sessions. From the third sector delegates from Change.org, The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Mathews Yard have secured their place.



Over 20 keynote speakers will be present including founders and senior executives from across the marketing, deliverability and technology space.



There will be plenty of opportunities to get hands-on with in depth workshops which will show you how you can extend the possibility of email to include interactivity inside email, even games. Brands will learn how they can implement the hot new security related technology for email in 2020, BIMI.



Dennis Dayman, Chief Privacy Officer, Osana said "I’m very excited to be attending with some of the greatest minds in the industry. The UK is mobilizing a strong and quite deliberate push for innovation-driven business development—domestically and globally. Nowhere is this more evident than in London a great place for the inaugural expo to take place."



Len Shneyder, V.P Industry Relations, Twilio SendGrid said "I'm excited to be part of an event that's bringing together email experts from around the planet to continue a conversation that's been two decades in the making."





"This is going to be the most insightful email marketing conference of the year. Many of the speakers are experts that I have looked up to for the last 10 years. I’ve had joint webinars with Kath Pay and many debates with Guy Hanson and Riaz Kanani back when I was a recent graduate. I’ve also had the pleasure of working with Elliot at eDialog, and had many insightful discussions and beers with Mark Ash." said Ricardas Montvila, Global Strategy Director at Mapp Digital.



Along with Inbox Expo host emailexpert, the event includes title sponsor Mapp, premier sponsor Pure 360 and additional sponsors including: SparkPost, Pepipost, ZOHO, Ongage, SendLane, Sensorpro, Taxi for Email, EmailOversight, MailMonitor, Striata and EmailIndustries.



ABOUT EMAILEXPERT

Emailexpert UK Ltd promotes smarter use of email and enables access to the tools, information and resources necessary for businesses to make better decisions in the email marketing channel. The UK-based company was incorporated in late 2019.



MEDIA CONTACT

Andrew Bonar

andrew@emailexpert.com

t: +44 207 193 2434

https://london.inboxexpo.com/