Options – a new pensions brand – promises to bring an innovative, solutions-based approach to the UK market.



Options – which is the new name for Carey Pensions – is an independent pension administrator and professional trustee company providing specialist pension services and products. It is backed by a business with a 20 year heritage in pension provision and currently administers in excess of £1.7billion across a range of corporate and personal pension schemes. Options Pensions is the UK focused pension solutions arm of STM Group Plc, the cross border financial services provider.



Options is led by a very strong, knowledgeable, highly-qualified and experienced senior team and its Managing Director Christine Hallett has over 30 years’ industry experience with expertise in both SIPP and corporate pensions. She commented: “Options is a robust, honest, and trusted service driven business with a team who all passionately believe in pensions solutions as being the right way to plan for a secure financial future. With our wealth of experience, and the strength which is derived from being part of the STM Group Plc, Options has a firm foundation from which we can offer a wide range of solutions, and more options and therefore more choice when compared to most other providers.”



Options bases its solutions on SIPPs, SSAS, commercial property, syndicates, workplace pensions, auto-enrolment and third party administration. It also provides specialist commercial property services for individual SIPP, SSAS and syndicates.



Options’ brand imagery is inspired by the growth rings of a tree and reflects the strength and confidence the business has gained over the last 20 years, and the foundation which that provides to enable the business to craft solutions from products.



Hallett adds: “For most providers, talking about SIPP, SSAS, workplace pensions and other products is where the conversation ends. For us, as a solutions provider aiming to offer more choice, it’s where the conversation begins. Planning for tomorrow needs options – so our new brand is all about providing the best solution, not just a particular product.”



Options is investing heavily in systems and technology so that advisers and their clients can access their pensions information with ease and to enable Options to respond quickly and effectively to their needs. It is also committed to providing advisers with the knowledge and support they need to offer the best advice and service to clients. This commitment includes Options’ partnership programme which gives advisors access to resources and training in a range of areas including technical, marketing, presentations, webinars, client meetings, business planning, education and training.



Alan Kentish, CEO of STM Group Plc, said: “This is a really exciting next step for both STM Group and Options. Strategically, as a group, we have stated that we are keen to do more in the UK pensions market, and with the Options team we have all the right ingredients to do so. The rebrand to Options is the final piece of the jigsaw in being able to offer advisers and their clients a true, solutions-driven service that is capable of delivering Workplace Pensions via its authorised Master Trust through to highly complex bespoke SIPPs (including syndicated commercial property ownership) for the high net worth market. I am looking forward to seeing the success of the team’s hard work.”



About Options

• Options is an independent pension administrator and professional trustee company.

• The business has a history spanning 20 years and today administers in excess of £1.7billion across a range of corporate and personal pension schemes.

• Options offers a range of solutions using its Online SIPP, Simple SIPP, Smart SIPP and Group SIPP to suit individual or even changing needs.

• Options has a specialist commercial property team providing expertise to advisers and clients who are investing in commercial property within their SIPP or SSAS.

• Options SIPP UK LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority for its SIPP business. FRN 501747.

• The Options Workplace Pension Trust is an occupational defined contribution Master Trust, authorised by the Pensions Regulator. It is registered in the UK under HMRC PSTR 00787450RX.

• Options SIPP UK LLP and Options Corporate Pensions UK Limited do not provide advice.

• Option SIPP UK LLP, Company No. OC345142 and Options Corporate Pensions UK Ltd, company No. 09358998 are registered in England & Wales.