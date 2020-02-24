For immediate release: 24 February 2020



Can complementary medicine help your menopausal symptoms?



Many women think about using complementary and alternative medicine to ease their menopausal symptoms, with or without HRT. But they also worry about which ones to try and, most importantly, whether these are likely to work.



In the Winter 2019-20 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician Ms Claudine Domoney looks at the medical evidence behind popular complementary medicine for the menopause and highlights any safety concerns. She covers herbal medicines, vitamin and mineral supplements, phytoestrogens, acupuncture and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).



“A lot of women are turning to complementary medicine to manage their troublesome menopause symptoms,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “This may be because they can’t or don’t want to try HRT. Some complementary medicine has been shown to work for certain symptoms, especially mild hot flushes and night sweats.”



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides impartial, easily understood information to women and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Articles in the Winter 2019-20 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include progesterone in HRT, coffee and tea at the menopause and diabetes and the menopause, as well as news and Ask the Experts Q&As.



The Menopause Exchange has a number of members who are happy to talk to journalists about their menopause experiences. The members are based in different parts of the UK, which may be of interest to regional publications as well as national ones. Many of the case studies are willing to provide a name and photograph, if required.



The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter is available via email for free. Sign up on our website, www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. Find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



For more information, call 020 8420 7245, e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or write to The Menopause Exchange at PO Box 205, Bushey, Herts WD23 1ZS.



End





NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause at work; Menopause in different cultures; Libido and the menopause; HRT and cancer; Non-hormonal prescribed treatments for menopausal sweats and flushes; Vitamins at the menopause; All about osteoporosis.

3. The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions. Her daughter, Victoria Goldman, the editor of the newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication.

4. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

5. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.