The Menopause Exchange



PRESS RELEASE



For immediate release: 24 February 2020





Tea and coffee – how much do they affect your health?



Are you a coffee or tea addict? Do you struggle to get through the day without your caffeine fix? If you can’t cope without a cuppa or two, could this have any effect on your health and, in particular, on your menopausal symptoms?



In the Winter 2019-20 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, registered dietitian Angie Jefferson explores the pros and cons of tea and coffee drinking. How much coffee should we be drinking – and what’s the best way to drink it? And is drinking tea any better for our health?



“Media reports can be very conflicting, so it’s difficult to know how much our tea and coffee intake is affecting how we feel,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “In her article, Angie Jefferson provides us with the facts and also takes a look at the impact of drinking coffee on hot flushes.”



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides impartial, easily understood information to women and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Articles in the Winter 2019-20 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include progesterone in HRT, CAM (complementary and alternative medicine) for the menopause and diabetes and the menopause, as well as news and Ask the Experts Q&As.



The Menopause Exchange has a number of members who are happy to talk to journalists about their menopause experiences. The members are based in different parts of the UK, which may be of interest to regional publications as well as national ones. Many of the case studies are willing to provide a name and photograph, if required.



The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter is available via email for free. Sign up on our website, www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. Find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



For more information, call 020 8420 7245, e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or write to The Menopause Exchange at PO Box 205, Bushey, Herts WD23 1ZS.



End





NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause at work; Menopause in different cultures; Libido and the menopause; HRT and cancer; Non-hormonal prescribed treatments for menopausal sweats and flushes; Vitamins at the menopause; All about osteoporosis.

3. The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions. Her daughter, Victoria Goldman, the editor of the newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication.

4. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

5. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.