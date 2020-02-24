Licence to watch: Get paid to view James Bond films every day for a fortnight



CarTakeBack UK is offering one lucky applicant their dream job, who will be paid to watch the entire James Bond film collection.

The lucky successful applicant will be paid £500 for the 2-week job.

The applicant will also receive the entire James Bond catalogue for free.

Finer details of the job remain top secret, but will require the winner to watch the entire collection of James Bond films!



How does getting paid to watch James Bond films sound? If you’re someone who just can’t get enough of Bond, then you’re in luck; the perfect job has come up for you.



CarTakeBack UK is on a mission to find one lucky 007 fan to fulfil the dream job of watching every single James Bond film (and completing a set task).



They’ll earn a one-off fee of £500 for their efforts and the entire set of 24 films to date for free.



Got A Golden-Eye for Detail?



The exact details of the successful applicant’s top-secret assignment will be kept under wraps until they’re selected. The successful applicant will then be tasked with watching all 24 James Bond films over a fortnight, for a specific reason.



Applicants must be:



18 years or over

Live in the UK

Have access to a laptop to record information about each film

Oh and of course, absolutely love James Bond movies



You don’t even need your CV up to date - applicants just need to answer questions such as, what’s your favourite Bond movie, who you think should play the next James Bond and where their next mission should be.



Applicants will need to apply here - https://www.cartakeback.com/blog/just-for-fun/dream-job-get-... by 23:59 on 27th February 2020 for their licence to watch.



