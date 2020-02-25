“There are a lot of misconceptions about Awakening which is one of the reasons I wrote the book,” explains Nevsah.

As I’m sure you know World Book Day is fast approaching on 5th March 2020. Whilst children everywhere are choosing their costumes and deciding which book to use their tokens for we have something special for the grown-ups out there. 'Awakening' by Nevsah is bringing its way to the UK after being launched with much success in the USA, published by a division of Hay House.



‘Awakening’ is a book for all ages ranging from young adults to those older and wiser, we can all benefit from the awakening of this book. With this book, the author Nevsah hopes to expand the readers’ consciousness and provide tools on how to live an extraordinary life by staying awake and connected.



Nevsah is a respected global expert & teacher that has been teaching and lecturing for 18 years. In this book, she explores the subject of the many misconceptions surrounding spirituality and what Awakening actually is.



“There are a lot of misconceptions about Awakening which is one of the reasons I wrote the book,” explains Nevsah. “I have come to a realisation that Awakening is not what people think it is. People think awakening is some spiritual experience where you get filled with love and light. But actually, those kinds of experiences are there because of some chemical shift in the body, they are not even real.”



The Private UK Book Launch will be held on March 9th 2020 at The Swiss Church in London. Followed by a Hay House LIVE on May 2nd and 3rd.



The skills and tools shared in the book ‘Awakening’ will be conducted and taught in a 12-hour intense workshop called ‘Awakening to The Executive Mind’ hosted by Nevsah herself on Friday, March 21st 2020 in London.



About The Author



Nevsah F. Karamehmet is a respected global teacher dedicated to expanding human consciousness and has impacted over 100,000 individuals through her workshops, talks and training.



She is an expert in Breathing and Behavioral Sciences with a 20-year track record of unrivalled expertise.



Nevsah is an author with 11 best selling books, the Founding President and The Leading Teacher of Nevsah Institute and Breath Coaching Federation, The Vice President of The Graduate School of Behavioral Sciences, faculty member in different schools around the world.



