Royston, Herts – 25 February 2020 – Royston based, managed technologies provider, Calteq, today announced the acquisition of cable infrastructure company, Blue Cube Networks Limited. Calteq has acquired Blue Cube’s entire share capital in a deal which will see its service offering expanded to include Cable Infrastructure, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), WiFi services, CCTV, and Fibre Optic Cable solutions as well as the addition of a comprehensive customer and prospects base.



Commenting on the acquisition Calteq’s Chief Operating Officer, Nigel Willetts said: “Over the last few years we have been carefully evolving Calteq’s service offering, largely driven by customer demand, to include a much-extended range of technology solutions, while still maintaining the high standard of service delivery our customers have come to expect from us. Blue Cube Networks is a company that we have a long-standing relationship with and provides us with expertise in a complementary sector and so when the acquisition opportunity arose we didn’t hesitate. We are already seeing the benefits including a number of new contracts as well as the opportunity to deliver an expanded range of solutions to our customers.”



The Managed Technology Services market presents a huge opportunity to companies such as Calteq. According to Gartner, over the next three years 51 per cent of business leaders are planning to drive digital initiatives to grow revenue and business, but in order to do this they must engage with service providers for long term development and maintenance and therein lies a huge opportunity. About one in three business leaders (31 per cent) say their organisation is planning to engage with a service provider while operating digital business solutions.



“The acquisition of Blue Cube Networks is just the start of our journey as we actively look for further opportunities in the form of partnering and/or acquisitions to grow the technology solution portfolio we deliver to our clients,” added Nigel Willetts.



All Blue Cube Networks staff have moved across to Calteq including its former owner, Ellis Hill who has been appointed Head of Engineering at Calteq, he said: “Calteq’s acquisition of Blue Cube Networks was a natural next step for both companies. For Calteq, Blue Cube is a company that has built an enviable reputation and client base in a new business area (cable infrastructure) and for Blue Cube, Calteq offers a framework in which it can grow and thrive and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”



About Calteq:

Established in 2003, Calteq is a Managed Technologies Provider delivering IT support, hosted services, data connectivity, infrastructure and mobile solutions to some of the UK's most well-known businesses. Calteq works with the best suppliers in the industry to offer exceptionally high-quality services and products at the best price point, giving the customer significant cost savings.



Offering seamless installation services and 24/7 responsive customer service support from UK-based teams, Calteq has earned a first-class reputation within the communications industry and works with prestigious clients in a variety of sectors including finance, leisure, legal, hospitality, property and retail. For further information visit www.calteq.co.uk



