Global GoalsCast - the official podcast of the Sustainable Development Goals back for fourth season



First episode on breaking the fossil fuel habit launches on Friday 28 February.



The Award winning Global GoalsCast, the official podcast of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), announced today the launch of its fourth season of exploring solutions to the challenges of climate, poverty, health, gender, equity and more.



Since it launched in January 2018, the podcast’s co hosts, business journalist Edie Lush and former diplomat and philanthropist Claudia Romo Edelman, have closely followed the SDGs – originally created by the United Nations - as they became the gold standard not only for the 193 countries that agreed to them in 2015, but to corporations, activist groups and citizens demanding a safer, cleaner and fairer world.



“We are very excited by our plans to cover this pivotal year of 2020,” said Edie Lush, “clearly the movement for climate action, the demands for greater corporate responsibility and the desire for greater equity within and among countries are merging into one.”



Claudia Romo Edelman said, “we are seeing a level of activism beyond anything in a generation or more. The SDGs have become the consensus blueprint for action. This must be the decade of action and we will be there to cover it.”



The first episode of the new season, produced in cooperation with the Financial Times’ Alphaville blog, focuses on the search for pathways that eliminate fossil fuels without derailing the global economy. In other words, as Claudia notes, balancing SDG 1 eradicating poverty, SDG 8 good jobs and growth and SDG 13 climate action.



In keeping with the podcast’s focus on featuring champions who are working to achieve the global goals, Edie speaks with Adam Matthews, Chief of ethics for the Church of England Pension Funds. He has helped design the Transition Pathway Initiative, which assesses companies’ preparedness for the transition to a low-carbon economy, supporting efforts to address climate change.



Also featured in this episode are Izabella Kaminska, editor of the FT Alphaville blog, and Michael Shellenberger, the iconoclastic environmentalist who explains why he thinks nuclear power must be part of the climate solution.



One of Global GoalsCast’s most popular features, Facts and Actions, is presented in this episode by Cassie Flynn, senior advisor on climate change to the United Nations Development Program. UNDP has just launched Mission1point5.org, an educational game which invites players to make choices on climate, energy and related questions and then vote on their recommendations to world leaders.



Cassie Flynn said these recommendations would be presented to leaders in a few months.



The new episode is entitled, “Breaking the Fossil Fuel Habit: Just Say No or Buy Shell?” drops Friday, February 28.



Upcoming episodes will address:



What it means to have a sustainable city

The aspirations of young women in the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya

The challenge of housing the world.



All past episodes are available at http://www.globalgoalscast.org, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.



Global GoalsCast is a production of We Are All Human, a 501(c)3 non-profit committed to diversity and inclusion.



The sponsors of Global GoalsCast include Mastercard, Brevet Capital, BSR, CBSNewsDigital, Harman and Universal Production Music.



About Global GoalsCast

The Global GoalsCast is the official podcast of the Sustainable Development Goals. The podcast is female-led and inspires and empowers listeners to make the world a better place by sharing the stories of those who are advancing and achieving a more sustainable world.



