With the nations pressing issues around carbon emissions in the atmosphere, we are urging the UK to have a 3rd kitchen bin and start composting.



Compost Week Press Release

Compost Week UK is set to commence on the 16th March and is launched by David Domoney, the Chartered Horticulturist and Broadcaster, in the hopes to get the nation composting. New for 2020, this Awareness Week is all about understanding the benefits of beautiful garden soil. One handful of soil contains more microorganisms than there are people on the planet—soil is a complex ecosystem of microbes which contribute to the growth of plants. David Domoney said: “The Earth has a living breathing surface which needs help from gardeners to keep it at its best. Compost improves soil by feeding, aerating and sheltering microorganisms, so growing your own compost is the fast track—a great way to great gardens.”



As an advocate of gardening for better health, there are many benefits to our health in establishing healthier soil. David had this to say: “Compost Week UK is an excellent way we can help to inspire, educate and encourage the nation on the benefits of gardening. Composting is a wonderful way to garden in an eco-friendly way and gain fantastically fertile soil. This awareness week will help to show Britain just how easy it is to accomplish and how rewarding gardening in this way can be—both mentally and physically.”



Gardening is the best way to get people excited about eating fresh and nutritious food. With diabetes quickly becoming one of our biggest health problems in the UK, this Awareness Week highlights that it’s time for us to invest in getting people excited about growing their own food and composting feeds into that whilst encompassing sustainability.



Visit daviddomoney.com to access the step-by-step guides that demystify what it means to compost. Free downloadable card games for kids and instructive blogs will be released throughout the week in the hopes to make composting an achievable objective for all who want to grow healthier plants, cut down on waste, or boost their soil’s wellbeing.



David will show the nation how they can make their own composter at home to save on money and will unveil the most surprising items that will either hinder or help your composting efforts. He added, “Composting is like a great recipe, once you’ve got all the bits you need in place, the compost makes itself and it’s a treasure trove for us gardeners. You start with food waste and at the end enrich the earth. Homegrown fertile soil is unmatched in its ability to make your plants prosper and seeing the process from start to finish is what it’s all about!”

Compost Week UK will be releasing tips on composting at home on social media and members of the public can stay in touch with activity and competitions by searching #CompostWeekUK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



For media enquiries and/or interviews with David Domoney, please contact Adele Holdsworth via adele@domoney.tv or 01926 641 121.

David Domoney is a seasoned gardening television broadcaster and currently presents for ITV's 'Love your Garden' and is also the gardening presenter for ITV's 'This Morning'. David writes a gardening column for every issue of both The Sunday Mirror and Grow Your Own magazine. He is a winner of 30 RHS Medals with two Best in Show category trophies and the Prince Edward Award for Horticulture Excellence. David is also known for pioneering the Young Gardeners of The Year competition, in association with the Prince's Foundation, as well as the newly-launched Illumination Street campaign for brightening up Britain's streets at Christmas.

www.daviddomoney.com