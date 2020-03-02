Global leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global, is delighted to announce that the company is the highest-ranking recruitment firm in The Sunday Times 100 Best Mid Companies to Work For.



The firm was ranked 25th in the prestigious list, which is 26 places higher than its positioning last year. Guidant Global was recognised for its family feel despite being a fast-growing company. Guidant employ a People-Lead-Growth strategy, putting people at the core of everything they do and prioritising employee inclusion and wellbeing.



For The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies ‘My Manager’ category, the company ranked in the top seven, which demonstrates the impact of the brand’s ‘Virtuoso managers’ strategy and commitment to its people. For ‘My Team’, the business ranked 10th and for ‘Wellbeing’ 25th.



The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work list has been compiled in partnership with Best Companies and recognises the organisations which are leading the way in creating engaging and exciting workplaces.



Commenting on the announcement, CEO of Guidant Global, Simon Blockley, said:



“Our journey with best companies has been a remarkable one over a relatively short space of time. We placed 97th in 2018, 51st in 2019 and here in 2020 we find ourselves at 25th - I am incredibly proud of this progress.”



“The fact that we have risen up the ranking shows that we are on the right path, and it’s great to see that our effort to create a better workplace for everyone is being recognised. At Guidant Global, we are committed to offering work solutions that enable everyone to engage in meaningful work.”



“We encourage bold ideas for new ways of working and failure is never seen as a negative – but embraced as a learning opportunity. As a disability confident leader, and champions of true diversity and inclusion, we encourage our people, suppliers and customers to share the same value as us, which will elevate the workplace for all.”



“It’s the things we do every day for our customers and the work ethic of our people – always striving to ensure that Guidant Global is the epitome of #ABetterWay – that is a constant source of personal pride and motivation.”







Notes to editors:



Guidant Global provide global workforce management solutions (MSP, RPO & SOW) that help companies find the best permanent and contingent talent.



Guidant champion #ABetterWay – a forward-thinking way of working; moving away from the embedded staffing industry mentality of ‘recruitment by numbers’ and taking a wider perspective, by shifting the focus to people – the vibrant force that drives thriving businesses.



We have unprecedented insight into the world at work. Guidant is active in 80+ countries, managing 200,000+ engagements, for 125+ clients each year. Global talent shortages are rife. Our insight helps businesses buck the trend to get the best talent. www.guidantglobal.com







