As of today, GCHQ Certified Training will be called NCSC Certified Training.



Aligning Certified Training with the NCSC’s suite of assurance products, including NCSC Certified Degrees, makes it clear what the certification stands for – quality and relevance in cyber security.



GCHQ Certified Training launched in November 2014 to help individuals and organisations quickly identify quality cyber security training. This is vital to address the significant shortage of skilled cyber security professionals in the UK. There is now an extensive choice of over 90 Certified Training courses for cyber security professionals to choose from.



Anne W, Head of Commercial Assurance Services at the NCSC said “The NCSC Certified Training scheme will continue to help those working in the cyber security profession and beyond to identify training courses that meet their needs and have been independently assessed for content and quality.”



APMG is the independent Certification Body responsible for ensuring training meets NCSC’s high standards.



Commenting on the name change, Richard Pharro, CEO of APMG, said: “NCSC is now widely recognised as the UK authority on cyber security, rebranding certified training is part of NCSC’s programme of aligning their education, training and assured industry services which we fully support. In a saturated market, NCSC Certified Training helps individuals and employers easily select training which reflects best practice.”



NCSC Certified Training rebranding is effective as of today.



For more information about this Press Release please contact Bronwyn Walton, bronwyn.walton@apmg-international.com.