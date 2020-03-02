2nd March 2020, London: The Travel Media Awards 2020 is now open for entry. The only UK national awards recognising excellence and achievement within all forms of the travel media with the 21 award category winners being announced at a ceremony at Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel on Monday 19 October.



Now in its sixth year, these prestigious accolades are respected and trusted throughout the industry thanks to a rigorous judging process and constantly evolving category list that keeps them relevant in an ever-changing market. This year, a new Sustainability Feature of the Year award has been added to the already diverse mix of categories. Judges will be looking for features about sustainable travel that are inspiring, original and acknowledge the current need for environmentally friendly travel options, while striking a good balance between providing readers with tips on how to travel sustainably and painting a colourful picture of the destination or experience.



This new award is just one of the 21 categories, which together cover all travel media sectors. Others up for grabs include Specialist Travel Writer of the Year, Customer Magazine of the Year, Regional Publication Feature of the Year, Photography Award and Young Writer of the Year. There’s also the coveted Special Contribution Award, which last year went to Hilary Bradt, founder of Bradt Travel Guides. Entry is free of charge and the winner in each category will be decided by a panel of travel industry and media judges, ensuring the very best get the recognition they deserve.



Giles Harper, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of Travega, said, “We look forward to receiving entries from both established and new media, and in particular to our new sustainable travel category; last year saw more than 900 entries to the awards, and in year six we anticipate achieving the 1,000 mark!”



Matthew Jackson, joint co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of APL Media Limited, said: “The event continues to shine the spotlight on the exceptional talent in the travel media industry, and this year the revised categories offer new opportunities for entrants too.”



The awards are judged by some of the UK's most influential travel figures from a wide cross section of the industry, alongside travel editors and writers; unique to the Travel Media Awards is its commitment that 25% of all judges are new to the awards, and that no one judges the same category year on year , a policy well received by award entrants.



Key dates for the 2020 Travel Media Awards:



2 March — awards open for entries

18 May — entries close

26 August — recipient of Special Contribution Award announced

2 September — finalists announced

19 October — awards ceremony takes place



For more information, visit travelmediaawards.co or contact:

T: 020 3818 5600

E: info@travelmediaawards.com



Notes for Editors



The Travel Media Awards was launched in 2015 to celebrate the very best of the travel media sector. Open to all travel writers, broadcasters and photographers, the awards acts as a true barometer of the travel media sector. The Travel Media Awards is owned and operated under a joint venture agreement between Travega and APL Media Limited.



The 2019 awards culminated in a glittering ceremony attended by more than 300 travel media and industry professionals; The evening saw 21 publications, broadcasters, journalists and photographers awarded prestigious trophies. They included Hilary Bradt, founder of Bradt Travel Guides, who was presented with the Special Contribution Award. travelmediaawards.com



APL Media Limited works across the travel and lifestyle sectors in a number of media, from print through to events. APL Media produces the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), National Geographic Traveller Food, Postcards, and a series of lifestyle newspaper supplements, apps and websites. aplmedia.co.uk



Travega offers a wide range of travel marketing and sales solutions for both the leisure and business travel sectors; these include creating and delivering sponsorship revenues for some of the leading events in the UK travel industry, including the ABTA Travel and UKinbound Conventions, alongside the management of events for other leading travel brands. travega.co.uk