Forever Beta, an independent advertising agency, has offered Elon Musk 5% of its business in a bid to be the first advertising agency on Mars.



To grab the attention of the SpaceX billionaire and bring the dream one step closer on the 260 million kilometre journey to realisation, it has created this film https://vimeo.com/394146775, which it will post on his social channels as a request to be invited to Mars with him.



You can see the offer to Elon here: https://twitter.com/forever_beta/status/1234495151797624833



It has also drafted up the legal paperwork, written him a letter, taken the “e” down from its sign and had the entire agency sign it. All of this will be sent to Elon’s office.



Here is a quote from our Chief Creative Paulo Areas, should you need a comment.



“Many have claimed that advertising isn’t rocket science. People in advertising usually claim it is. We can settle this once and for all. If Elon Musk and his rockets can get us to Mars, we can be the first agency up there.”





