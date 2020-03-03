This World Hearing Day, the World Health Organization highlights how timely and effective intervention can ensure that people with hearing loss are able to achieve their full potential. Oticon is dedicated to groundbreaking research and technological development to help hearing aid users live their life unhindered.



Copenhagen, Denmark, March 3rd, 2020 – At all stages of life, our hearing health can have a significant effect. Children living with a hearing loss are prone to delayed learning, while adults may find a working day difficult. Anyone living with a hearing loss can find themselves struggling with social engagement, often choosing to avoid situations where there is too much noise or too many people to listen to at once because it is an exhausting workout for their brain. Not only can this lead to isolation and depression, it also starves the brain of the vital exercise it needs to stay healthy which many studies are beginning to link with the early on-set of dementia and general cognitive decline. This World Hearing Day, hearing aid manufacturer, Oticon, is joining the World Health Organization in delivering the important message that hearing loss should not hold you back from living a full and happy life.



The good news is that effectively addressing hearing loss can have a positive impact, improving quality of life. An extensive scientific report “Hearing Loss – Numbers and Costs”* details the importance of the use of hearing aids or other hearing solutions in order to eliminate, or to a large extent reduce, the negative personal consequences of disabling hearing loss. These include the effect on physical and mental health, the impact on social life and relationships, and the negative consequences for work life.



With passion to ensure people with hearing loss live life without limits, hearing aid manufacturer, Oticon is consistently pushing the limits of technology and challenging the hearing industry’s conventions with the ambition to innovate and develop the best hearing aids in the world. Oticon’s groundbreaking research into the vital role that the brain plays in hearing has led to a paradigm shift in the hearing industry, actually changing the way hearing aids support users to hear better. Thanks to Oticon’s BrainHearing™ research, hearing aid users are no longer denied access to some of the sounds around them, instead, Oticon has opened up a world of sound with its 360° revolutionary open sound experience, which even in the most challenging of hearing environments, actually allows many people with hearing loss to hear on par with those with normal hearing. With this level of hearing support, hearing aid users can enjoy life to the full, unhindered by challenges such as noisy restaurants and conversations with multiple speakers, that previously would have been too difficult.



“At Oticon, we are committed to understanding how the brain makes sense of sound so that we can determine how best to support vital mental hearing processes and how to protect the brain against hearing loss related risks, including cognitive decline,” said Thomas Behrens, Chief Audiologist at Oticon. "BrainHearing™ forms the very foundation from which we excel as a hearing healthcare company, and we have a wealth of evidence showing how our hearing aids are able to improve the lives of users. Good hearing aids that are well-fit to the individual enable people with hearing loss to enjoy a fuller and more active life. The amount of people affected by hearing loss is ever increasing, especially with an aging population, and a significant number who either don’t have access to hearing aids or attempt to live life with their condition. We are pleased to join WHO in helping people understand just how significantly life can be affected by hearing loss and hope this yearly event will reach out to as many people as possible and ultimately change many people’s lives for the better,” concluded Thomas Behrens.



If you would like to take the first step on your hearing aid journey, visit your local hearing professional for a consultation. You can find your nearest hearing center here. You can also test your hearing for free here.



For more information on Oticon visit: www.oticon.global.



