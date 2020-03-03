Solution Delivers a High-Performance “HOV-lane”; Can Be Implemented Remotely in Minutes with No Architecture Changes to Maintain Business Operations.



San Mateo, CA. – March 3, 2020 – Global health concerns created by the Coronavirus have led to the largest remote workforce in human history, creating massive overloads of internet traffic, as VPN systems are flooded by tens of millions of employees trying to log in, usually across crowded, long-haul public internet lines.



Aryaka®, the cloud-first WAN company and #1 end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider, announced today a unique solution for these overloaded VPNs, leveraging the company’s global private backbone and requiring no architecture changes by the customer. Aryaka’s Secure Remote Access (SRA) essentially routes all of the organization’s network traffic through a dedicated, SLA-driven global Layer-2 private backbone unencumbered by public internet traffic. The result is an improvement in application performance and remote worker productivity by 2-10x due to management of packet loss, latency and jitter.



“Most companies offer some type of remote VPN solution, but they were never designed for ‘peak capacity’, i.e. to scale for the present situation when nearly all the employees in a region are working remotely. As a result, local VPN servers are getting overloaded with the number of connections and amount of traffic required to support such a large increase in demand, impacting employee productivity,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka. “Business continuity operations require telecommuters to be productive and served by the best possible application experience. The Aryaka Secure Remote Access Solution delivers a global HOV lane for telecommuters and helps enterprises deal with this situation without significant infrastructure investment or time delays.”



For those companies already struggling to accommodate the sharp increase in remote VPN access, Aryaka’s solution can be implemented—remotely—in minutes, without any hardware or software requirements. The solution allows remote users to connect to any corporate VPN server in the world, making it easily scalable for customer IT departments, while also giving complete transparency and visibility into the network traffic being carried.



Promotional Offer



Aryaka is announcing a limited time offer for its Secure Remote Access solution. The company is offering a free VPN concentrator domain license with new qualifying purchases of the Aryaka SmartSecure Remote Access solution, with the promotion valid until April 30 for both new and existing customers. Please contact csm.all@aryaka.com for additional information.



RESOURCES



Technical details available on a datasheet here as well as a blog on how the solution will benefit affected organizations.



For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/



Aryaka is a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner WAN Edge Infrastructure Magic Quadrant. Download here.



Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks



Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/



About Aryaka



Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



###



UK Aryaka Media Contact:

Elliot Harrison

Account Director, Head of Digital

Positive Marketing

Ph: +44 (0)20 3637 0649

M: +44 (0)7763 683 055

E: eharrison@positivemarketing.com