Global leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global, is delighted to announce that Brian Salkowski, Chief Operating Officer of the company, has been recognised as one of the most influential individuals in recruitment by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), by featuring in SIA’s annual Staffing 100 North America list for 2020.



Positioned as a rollcall of those who are shaping the industry and influencing the workforce solutions ecosystem, the list typically includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, workforce specialists, legal advisers, data scientists, and more. Those featured on the list are from a range of different companies and niches – from traditional staffing and human cloud platforms to MSP/VMS and RPO providers.



Salkowski was elevated to the position of COO at Guidant Global in 2019, having previously held the role of President of the Americas for Bartech (prior to the merger of Guidant Group and Bartech to Guidant Global). In 2019, he oversaw the implementation of a new proprietary analytics platform ‘VISION’ across the business to drive continued innovation and value creation. With over two decades’ experience in the workforce management industry, Salkowski is unwavering in his commitment to changing the dynamic of MSP services, championing a better, more forward-thinking approach.



Commenting on the news, Brian Salkowski, COO of Guidant Global, said:



“I’m incredibly honoured to be featured amongst so many established entrepreneurs in SIA’s annual Staffing 100 North America list for 2020. At Guidant Global we pride ourselves on not only being a global leader in workforce solutions, but also a people-centric business where all our people are offered every advantage to shine – and I’m incredibly proud that this has been recognised.”



“As chief operating officer, I ensure our strategic vision and class-leading operational delivery is implemented across all global markets for Guidant Global, and help harness the power of the company’s global reach and expertise to manage in excess of 125 MSP enterprise relationships, spanning over 80 countries. As a team, we are helping to abolish the impersonal approach that prevails in the industry.”



“It’s great to see that our hard-work is being recognised, and that we are being supported to evolve the sector. Like many of the other individuals included in the list, we are committed to delivering new and better solutions for the workplace of today. By collaborating and thinking creatively, we can all ensure that we are working in a better way.”



