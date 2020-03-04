When it comes to gifts this Mother’s Day, a new study has found that UK Mums would happily swap expensive gestures for a lie in, or a soak in the tub.



According to new research conducted by British skincare brand, Sudocrem, it’s the little things that count if you’re thinking about spoiling Mum. Showing you care can be as simple as letting her sleep a little longer, a well-thought-out gift, or control of the TV remote for the night.



Of the 1,000 mums who were surveyed, 94% said they would love 8 hours of sleep this Mother’s Day, 80% said a long bath would be wonderful and 51% suggested a lock on the bathroom door. A further 66% said they would love a personalised gift and 47% said they would enjoy not having to share their stuff for a day. An hilarious 63% of mums also said that they would appreciate a pelvic floor for Mother’s Day and a rather telling 17% said that they would like more input from their parents.



What do figures like this show us? Being a mum is tough some days and having a baby can mean waving goodbye to luxuries like personal space, privacy and a good night’s sleep. Showing your appreciation for mum can sometimes be about putting yourself in her shoes. 77% of the women surveyed said that they’d really appreciate some adult conversation this Mother’s Day – it’s an easy gift, easy on the wallet too.



It’s clear that many of these things can’t be bought in high street shops, but don’t despair! Taking inspiration from real mums, this year Sudocrem have created “Mum’s Little Sudocrem”, a limited-edition pot for the perfect soothing gift this Mother’s Day. Mum’s Little Sudocrem is for mums that need their own things, free from sticky little fingers.



Alice Bamford, Sudocrem brand manager commented, “Personal space becomes a luxury when you’re a parent. We wanted to celebrate this Mother’s Day by creating a little pot of Sudocrem, just for them!”



From the makers of Britain’s favourite nappy cream, my little Sudocrem can be used for a variety of things. Whether it’s to soothe dry patches of skin, an annoying spot, shaving irritation, or even a primer to go under makeup! Whatever the need is, this little pot of soothing magic cream, made especially for mums, is your bit of “ahhhhh”…



So, give Mums the gift of soothing this Mother’s Day (22nd March 2020) with a limited edition “Mum’s Little Sudocrem”.



Available in selected Boots & Tesco stores now. While stocks last.

RRP GBP2.99.



