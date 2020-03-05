Retailers’ own brand hand sanitisers are being sold online for up to 5000% more than their original price thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.



Liberty Marketing (www.libertymarketing.co.uk) analysed the UK’s biggest supermarkets and health stores to see how much more own brand hand sanitisers are being sold for on eBay than in store. The results are displayed in this graph



Retailer - RRP - eBay price - % increase





Lidl - 49p - £24.99 - 5000%

Asda - 59p - £22.99 - 3629%

Savers -99p - £25.99 -2525%

Boots - £1 - £19.99 - 1899%

Superdrug - 61p - £9.99 - 1538%

Medisave - £1.12 - £16.99 -1417%

Morrisons - £2 - £29.99 - 1400%

Tesco - 75p - £9 - 1100%



The research found that eBay users who are selling Lidl’s own brand hand sanitisers, Cien Antibacterial Hand Gel (50ml), are benefiting the most, listing the product for £29.99, a 5000% increase in comparison to the RRP of 49p.



However, those that are listing Tesco’s own hand sanitisers are still making a 1100% profit, despite it being the lowest percentage increase out of them all. The Tesco Health Antibacterial Hand Gel (50ml) is just 75p in store and is now selling at £9 on eBay.



Other supermarkets included in the research include Asda with a 2629% increase and Morrisons with a 1400% increase, while Sainsbury’s did not sell their own brand.



However, health and beauty retailers were also analysed including Savers with a percentage increase of 2525%, Boots with an increase of 1899% and Superdrug with an increase of 1538%.



While doing the research, it was also found that every store bar Superdrug have sold out of hand sanitisers, with only a few Superdrug stores in the country still having availability.



Emily Webb, HR Manager at Liberty Marketing says:

“We, as a business, have been supplying extra anti-bacterial gels and tissues to all members of staff and ordering more than our standard batch, so it is no surprise that eBay sellers are seizing this opportunity to make some more money.



Every business and individual should be taking extra measures to tackle personal hygiene and prevention of illnesses in the office and elsewhere.”



The first case of known coronavirus in the UK was discovered on 31st January 2020, with 125 people in the UK now tested positive for the virus.



