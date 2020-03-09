Leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global, has made two senior appointments to support business growth. Louise West has been elevated from Client Solutions Manager to Director of Client Solutions (EMEA) while Robin Sanders has been appointed as the new SVP Client Solutions (NA), stepping out of her previous role of Vice President of Global Solutions.



Both Louise and Robin have an extensive background in talent acquisition and have played a pivotal role in ensuring that Guidant Global is positioned as a leader in managed workforce solutions worldwide. Their experience with the company will allow them to continue to guide the firm through business growth opportunities and ensure that both clients and the company are working in a better way.



Commenting on the senior appointments, CEO at Guidant Global, Simon Blockley said:



“I’m delighted to welcome Louise and Robin into their new roles. 2020 is a crucial year for Guidant Global, and it’s more important than ever that we have driven leaders in place to support our continual growth. Both Louise and Robin have helped elevate the company and deliver results for the team and our clients. I am confident that they will continue to achieve much more going forward.”



Louise West, Director of Client Solutions (EMEA) at Guidant Global, added:



“I am proud to be heading up such a fantastic team and be part of the wider Guidant Global journey. We have an incredible brand and exciting people solutions that I wholeheartedly believe will continue to challenge the market and drive a better way of working — for our clients, candidates, colleagues and supply partners.



I plan to continue to drive growth for the business, utilising my operational experience to ensure we are always challenging ourselves and the business to embed the #ABetterWay approach in every solution we offer — from Sales to Delivery.”



Commenting on her new role with Guidant Global, Robin Sanders, SVP Client Solutions (NA), said:



“I’m very proud to be stepping into my new role of SVP Client Solutions. I have been with Guidant Global for many years now, yet continue to learn more and develop every day. We have an unrivalled track record here which has been achieved through empowering great people to build true partnerships based on trust and collaboration. We ensure that we are keepers of the bigger picture – meaning that we are partners, advisors, strategic thinkers, and, of course, deliver results.”



Information about Guidant Global

Guidant Global is a new dynamic in workforce solutions. It was recently formed from two companies coming together: Bartech, headquartered in the US, and Guidant Group in London. They are both part of Impellam, the leading provider of managed services and specialist staffing expertise based in the UK, North America, Australasia, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and mainland Europe. By uniting Bartech and Guidant Group we have unprecedented insight into the world at work. We assist our clients in sourcing, assessing and implementing complex talent solutions which engage contingent workers, consultants and freelancers for more information please visit: www.guidantglobal.com.