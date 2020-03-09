Alexander Mann Solutions, a global talent acquisition and management specialist, has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality in the workplace on International Women’s Day by reflecting on the great work of the organisations it partners with.



Today, women make up 55% of Executive Committee and Senior Directors and 72% of the total workforce at Alexander Mann Solutions. This diverse workforce, along with strong partnerships allows them to help their clients to become more inclusive of female talent.



Over the last year, the firm has partnered with several organisations that help inspire and support women in the workplace. To be a part of women’s success at a young age, Alexander Mann Solution has partnered with the Girls Network, a company with a mission to empower young females from the least advantaged communities. This year, mentors at Alexander Mann Solutions will be supporting 15 girls aged 14-19 across the UK through the transformational 12 months Mentoring Programme.



Involved in the progression of women in STEM, Alexander Mann Solutions also supports PWC’s Tech She Can Charter, which is a commitment by organisations to work together to increase the number of women working in technology roles in the UK. It aims to tackle the root cause of the problem at a societal level by inspiring and educating young girls and women to get into tech careers and sharing best practice across the organisations involved.



Lastly, the firm has been partnering since 2016 with Recruit for Spouses, a firm dedicated to connecting UK Armed Forces’ spouses with companies that provide flexible and meaningful work.



Celebrating the great work that these companies do, Rosaleen Blair, the founder and Chair of Alexander Mann Solutions, said:



“Over the last few years we have seen some progress, however, real change has been slow for the majority of women and girls in the world. According to the United Nations, not a single country can claim to have achieved gender equality. Firms like ours and those mentioned previously are helping to change this, by guiding and encouraging people to do more.”



“The partner organisations we support are truly making a difference for women and girls and actively addressing the bias which exists in the workplace. Thanks to these organisations, women in the UK and around the world have access to the resources needed to enhance their skills and propel their careers. We are proud that our partners are taking positive action to ensure that #EachforEqual is a reality for women and not just a hashtag."



Commenting on the importance of International Women’s Day, Janine Chidlow, Managing Director at Alexander Mann Solutions, said:



“It’s fantastic to see businesses come together for International Women’s Day and celebrate the many achievements of women across all areas of society. At Alexander Mann Solutions we support this day, and equal opportunities for both genders, by actively choosing to challenge stereotypes, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements everywhere.”



“We partner with valuable organisations like The Girl’s Network and Recruit for Spouses because it’s crucial to us that we are doing all we can to create a gender-equal world.”