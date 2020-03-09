Employers need to ensure they have robust and consistent screening processes in place as reports continue to reveal the prevalence of CV fraud in organisations, according to expert global background screening provider Sterling.



The latest incident saw the Department for Education (DfE) hiring an individual who made false statements on his CV. Details of an Information Rights tribunal into the case of Johnson Kane – who was appointed as chief executive of the Education Fellowship Trust – revealed that his claims to have been a senior employee of John Lewis and on the board of the British Airports Authority were falsified. Reports also claimed that he lied about his qualifications in a previous role.



The tribunal claims that Kane cost taxpayers close to £1 million and “damaged the education of thousands of children.”



According to Steve Smith, Managing Director, EMEA, at Sterling, this latest news is one of many examples of CV fraud that demonstrates the critical need for robust screening processes at all levels of a business.



“Robust screening processes and confirmation of an individual’s previous work experience are crucial for a huge number of roles, regardless of the level of the individual,” states Smith. “There can sometimes be a tendency to view more senior professionals as trustworthy, which in turn can mean that CV verifications aren’t carried out in sufficient depth.



“In this particular instance, the impact of a lack of due diligence was costly, not only in terms of the financial loss, but also the effect of the school closures on the local community. Business leaders and employers need to take this example on board and ensure their organisation doesn’t face similar risks, particularly when the solution can often be simple.”





