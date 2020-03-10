The MEATER+ is a highly desirable wireless meat thermometer with a smart guided cook system

Leicester, 10th March 2020 – Mother's Day is a celebration of unconditional love, affection and trust, a time to say thank you from the heart. So, what should we buy our mums this year to prove our love and appreciation? Research has revealed that all mums want is some extra time.



This is where the MEATER+ can help. The MEATER+ is a highly desirable wireless meat thermometer with a smart guided cook system, allowing mums to cook tasty, succulent and satisfying meat whilst being able to be away from the kitchen.



While of course the honour and joys of motherhood are abundant, it is not an easy occupation, with research suggesting that on average mothers spend eight hours a day carrying out their parental duties, including cooking, cleaning and taking the kids to and from school. So, getting help with the cooking and having the ability to be able go off to relax or spend valuable time with the family, could be the perfect gift for mums to receive this Mother’s Day to use all-year-round.



It’s so simple - connect the MEATER+ to any smartphone or tablet and using a patented technology, MEATER+ provides estimated cooking times, monitors meat whilst it’s cooking and sends alerts to mobile devices such as notifications when meat is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy, saving time and effort for any busy mum.



Priced at £99.



Visit MEATER to get free postage from 17th – 22nd March by using code ‘BESTMUM’.



ABOUT APPTION LABS LIMITED

Apption Labs was founded in January 2015 by Joseph Cruz and Teemu Nivala with more than 30 years’ experience in hardware and software engineering. At a joint barbecue, the two friends decided to take their problems into their own hands and no longer wait for someone else to solve them. This mentality is the driving force which is reflected in the corporate culture and enables progressive ideas, positive thinking and new innovations.

The company is headquartered in Leicester, UK and has offices in Los Angeles, USA and Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company's multi-continental background enables it to develop products with the right functionality through insights and feedback from consumers from different cultures around the world. The MEATER was developed with a crowdfunding budget.

MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods. For more information, please visit http://www.meater.com.





