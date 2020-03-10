Eyrise windows give us a seamless adjustment of light and temperature while reducing our energy costs.

Orkla has opted for smart liquid crystal windows at its new Oslo headquarters to maximise energy efficiency ambitions for the development.





The Norwegian consumer goods supplier selected the recently developed Eyrise dynamic liquid crystal windows for solar shading for the cafeteria terrace facade at Orkla City, enabling staff to enjoy continuous visual and thermal comfort without the need for excessive air conditioning and blinds.



Orkla partnered with building firm Skanska Norge, Norwegian architects NSW Arkitektur and Staticus, the facade engineering company on the design and construction of the 82m² facade on the fifth floor of the building, installing 23 rectangular window panels of seven different sizes.



Advanced Licrivision liquid crystal technology enables Eyrise windows to darken and lighten instantaneously. It works using sensors and can be controlled through the building management system. The glass always remains a transparent neutral grey colour when tinted, so natural light is preserved even when the windows are in a darkened state, and the view to the outside is retained.



“We have high environmental aspirations for Orkla City and were keen to minimise cooling requirements while optimising light, an issue in Norway where there is a lot of darkness throughout the year,” said Gjert Brun, Managing Director at Orkla Real Estate. “Eyrise windows give us a seamless adjustment of light and temperature while reducing our energy costs. Meetings can as easily happen on the sofa in the canteen as in a conference room, so staff can work in comfort.”



Designed by NSW Arkitektur, the 25,000m² Orkla City multi-height commercial project consists of an office building with 16 floors suitable for 1,000 employees. The building is classified energy level A and has applied for a BREEAM excellent certificate.



“Architects love to work with glass facades but also need to consider sustainability and the impact on occupants,” said Marco Orlandi, architect at NSW Arkitektur. “Orkla is a forward-looking company that is using on demand solar control technology to increase lightwellness for its staff, all while considering the environment.”



Orkla City is the first building in Scandinavia to be equipped with Eyrise glazing.



More details about the project can be found here.





About eyrise®

eyrise® Dynamic Liquid Crystal Windows is an innovative product from science and technology company Merck.

Eyrise glass uses advanced licrivision® liquid crystal technology developed by Merck to produce smart transparent windows that can be tinted to provide instant solar shading without compromising on natural daylights. The windows provide lightwellness - visual comfort, thermal regulation and colour neutrality - for occupants on demand, while helping to reduce energy consumption.



Architects and building designers worldwide use Eyrise to create bespoke glass structures and facades in a large variety of shapes, sizes and colours. Recent projects include BAFTA’s headquarters in London, Orkla City in Oslo, Merck’s conference centre in Darmstadt and Techne Sphere in Leipzig designed by modern architecture pioneer Oscar Niemeyer.



Merck, Licrivision and Eyrise are registered trademarks of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany or its affiliates.





About NSW Arkitektur

NSW Arkitektur is an independent Norwegian architectural firm. It delivers full services in architecture and master planning, urban and interior design as well as industrial and graphic design.





About Staticus

Staticus is one of the largest facade engineering contractors in Northern Europe, providing design, production and installation services.





About Orkla

Orkla is a Norwegian supplier of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out-of-home, specialised retail, pharmacy and bakery sectors. The company operates in the Nordic and Baltic regions as well as in central Europe and India.





