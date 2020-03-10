LONDON (Tuesday, 10 March 2020): National Geographic Traveller Food presents 11 reasons to fall back in love with bread. In the latest issue, distributed free with National Geographic Traveller (UK) and National Geographic Magazine, we take inspiration from bread-loving destinations across the globe and bring you the best the world has to offer, from baguettes in Paris to the art of Ethiopian injera.



Glen Mutel, editor of National Geographic Traveller Food, said: “Over the past decade, our relationship with bread has grown complicated. Some of us are finding it harder to stomach, while others are desperately seeking new ways to enjoy it, whether its sourdough or ancient grains.



“But it’s worth remembering that, at its finest, bread is so much more than a mere staple. In our cover story, we’ve searched the world, from the Deep South to Sardinia, for the best sourdoughs, flatbreads, rye breads and baguettes, while also celebrating the new generation of UK-based artisan bakeries.”



Also in this issue, get to know the cheeses of California, share a gemista with a local family in Thessaloniki, and take a trip to Lyon, a city with a glorious past and an intriguing future. All this, plus the culinary highlights of Amsterdam, Jamaica and Auckland.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruction: Thai green curry — revealing the spicy secrets of this culinary classic

• In Pictures: The dishes, restaurants and characters of London’s Chinatown.

• My Life in Food: Actor and singer Kate Nash on veganism and her love for Colombian food.

• Five ways with: Chef and author Tim Anderson offers up five great ways to use miso.

• Make Perfect: Tips for making great samosas.

• The Pioneer: Chef Marsia Taha on breaking the glass ceiling and resurrecting traditional Bolivian cooking.



Fast facts

On sale date: 5 March 2020

Price: Free to subscribers with the April edition of National Geographic Traveller (UK). On newsstand, free with the March edition of National Geographic magazine, which costs £6.99

Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more. nationalgeographic.co.uk/food-travel

Notes



The quarterly, 132-page magazine is brought to you by APL Media Limited, publisher of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller. It will be published as a stand-alone issue on newsstands from the June issue. More information to come.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27% of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



National Geographic Society is a leading non-profit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. It supports educators to ensure that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. National Geographic Society aspires to create a community of change, advancing key insights about the planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. Its goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. nationalgeographic.org



