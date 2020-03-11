Homeworking specialist Sensée has launched CloudWorks™, a homeworking solution that gives organisations all the tools necessary to operate a home-based contact centre operation.



CloudWorks provides technology tools to assist with the remote management, training and co-ordination of staff working from home. It also provides communication and collaboration tools to keep remote workers supported and engaged, as well as the safeguards to ensure the most rigorous Infosec compliance. CloudWorks has ISO27001 accreditation and achieved PCI-DSS and GDPR compliance.



The solution, believed to be the only one of its kind, can be deployed remotely and will bring peace-of-mind to organisations for a fraction of the cost of other standard disaster recovery solutions requiring a secondary passive site.



CloudWorks can be deployed in as little as two weeks - even for large Enterprise deployments. Pricing is calculated on a per agent per month basis.



“Homeworking is very much at the forefront of business minds due to the current global Coronavirus crisis” said Steve Mosser, Group CEO of Sensée “with organisations looking for practical solutions that ensure business can continue. For middle management, that may be as simple as ensuring all staff have a reliable computer and phone to work from home. For contact centre operations, doing so with scalability and cost-efficiency is lot more complex. The demands of contact centre operations means that a complete 360 degree solution is required that provides full visibility, control, engagement, and of course information security. CloudWorks delivers all of the above, and more, in a single easily scalable turnkey solution.”



A Complete Homeworking Ecosystem



CloudWorks is composed of four key technologies:



ASSETS™: A homeworker selection and on-boarding tool that enables employees to apply for homeworking, validate that their home office is compliant, and confirm their technology meets specifications.



LIVEDESK™: A Virtual Workplace for collaborating and communicating with homeworkers so that they are engaged and on the business pulse.



SAFEOS™: Sensée’s security framework that locks down the homeworkers’ (self-provided) computer workstation and regulates secure access to business mission-critical applications.



TEAMTONIC®: A sophisticated Scheduling and Tracking tool, tailor-made for the distributed workforce world (with support for multichannel working, split shifts, bid-swaps, real time SMS alerts etc.).



The CloudWorks ecosystem supports the entire Employee Lifecycle - from recruitment and on-boarding to scheduling, training and management - and is fully compliant with UK Employment Law.



About Sensée



Sensée help leading UK brands — such as Allianz, Bupa and Hastings Direct — improve their business performance, provide brilliant customer service and create accessible careers.



Uniquely, Sensée's award-winning team of 600+ service advisors are employed and work entirely from home - as well as the support & management staff - handling customer service enquiries over the phone as well as via email, webchat, text and social media.



The company's secure working practices mean they are FCA authorised as well as ISO accredited. They are also leading the 'flexible working revolution' — providing technology and consulting to help others release the benefits of homeworking as well.



