Former finance executive at Sky, Nickelodeon and Thought Machine joins the firm as it continues to scale its operations.



March 12, 2020​ - ​London, UK.​ ​11:FS​, the challenger firm defining and building truly digital financial services, today announced that it is continuing to strengthen its senior executive team, appointing Jo Wright as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



As the company continues its rapid expansion, adding new client projects across the globe and scaling its US operations, Jo will play a critical role in the firm’s international expansion.



J​o is a Chartered Accountant, who has held executive finance leadership roles in media, technology, fintech and e-commerce firms. She is also a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee at ​London & Partners​, the international trade, investment and promotion agency for London.



“I’m excited to join 11:FS as it moves into its fourth year and continues its rapid expansion in London, New York and beyond,” said Wright. “The fintech and financial services market fascinates me, and I’m looking forward to working with the talented executive team that 11:FS has assembled and support them to deliver against the strategic vision for building truly digital financial services.”



Prior to 11:FS, Jo was the Interim Finance Director at London-based fintech Thought Machine and before that the Chief Finance Officer and executive board director of



Auction Technology Group. Prior to those roles, she was the CFO of Nickelodeon UK. Jo has also held a number of senior financial positions at Sky across diverse areas including advertising, programming, marketing, digital and investments.



“I’m delighted Jo has joined 11:FS and cannot wait to see her impact on the firm. She brings a wealth of experience in transforming finance functions and ensuring they act as a collaborative business partner,” commented David M. Brear, Group CEO at 11:FS. “What really impressed me was her approach and attitude to finance that combines data-led insights and strong governance, while also ensuring the entrepreneurial culture we have at the firm can continue to thrive. As 11:FS continues to scale, Jo will play a crucial role in our mission to build truly digital financial services globally.”



Jo holds an honours degree from the University of Birmingham in Accounting and Commerce, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales (ICAEW).



About 11:FS

Digital financial services are only 1% finished – we’re building the next 99%. 11:FS makes financial services businesses truly digital through next-generation propositions. We deliver benchmarking (11:FS Pulse) and core banking capabilities (11:FS Foundry), research and consulting services (11:FS Consulting), and industry content and events (11:FS Media). We field interdisciplinary teams bringing the best designers, product experts, consultants, researchers, technologists and domain specialists together to deliver tangible outcomes in the shortest possible time frames. We work with challengers across the financial services industry. From incumbents looking to innovate, to start-ups looking to scale, we challenge businesses to think differently and deliver industry-leading propositions.

Media contact 11:FS:

Geoff Whitehouse

+44 (0) 7766 555 077

Geoff@11fs.com