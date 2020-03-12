Are you a new parent or do you have a soon to be one in your midst? Have you heard of the power of Muslins? Sensory ones to be specific. Designed to the millimetre to support babies' cognitive and visual development between birth and around four months. They're an excellent adornment to a car seat or draped over a bouncer or even used just to play peek-a-boo. Stimulation for them, calm for you, everyone's a winner.



For the month of March Perky Blenders has teamed up with the excellent Etta Loves to offer this triple pack of super soft sensory muslin squares in high contrast black and white animal print patterns made from 100% super soft bamboo. Paired with a bag of their brilliant Blend of the Month, it'll definitely make any parents morning.



Take two women who used to work together on the shoe department of a well known high street in Chelmsford, who have gone on to launch their own businesses that both produce new parent must-haves and boom - you get Perky Blenders x Etta Loves and the best bit is that with the magical sensory products you’ll actually be able to drink the coffee hot!⁣

⁣

Available as either a 250g bag of whole bean or paired with Etta Loves best selling animal 3-pack for the most perfect Mother’s Day or ‘welcome to parenthood’ gift. ⁣

⁣

When Vic (co-founder of @perkyblenders) and Jen started talking about taste profile for the coffee Jen knew it had to be full of chocolate flavours but with a sweetness too, so Francois the Head Roaster at PB created this delicious blend of Brazilian, Ethiopian and Peruvian coffee beans to deliver delicious tones of chocolate, honey and orange too. Utterly delicious and lifts you temporarily out of your sleep-deprived state perfectly.



contact for sample requests

victoria@perkyblenders.com

07773764907