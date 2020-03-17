Look out for some fabulous planting design and original stories soon on LCGD’s social media and websites

As you are aware many garden shows have had to be cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus threat, not least the popular and world-renowned Melbourne show at very short notice.



We recently ran a competition for the Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show with the winners due to be creating their planting design exhibits in Melbourne this week. LCGD’s objective to support new designer talent through planting design both in Australia and the UK has not been cancelled, it's just been reassigned.



LCGD Melbourne Director Brent Reid said “Many of the finalists have been growing plants and making materials for the show. We are still going to sponsor them and let them show the world what they can do online. “



Designers will be creating the designs in their own back yards, gardens and communities, some to create a lasting impact. We will share their original designs, efforts and stories online very soon. Look out for some fabulous planting design and original stories soon on LCGD’s social media and websites.



And look out for more information very soon about how you can get involved from your own garden. The International Garden Show will go online shortly.



