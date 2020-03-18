With Brexit underway, the continued growth of the gig economy and IR35 changes imminent, the global employment compliance landscape is arguably now more complex than it’s ever been. In order to fully understand the impact of this on-going ambiguity and ascertain what employers need to do to mitigate potential risks to their firm, global background screening firm, Sterling, has launched its latest trends survey.



In the firm’s most recent analysis, it found that 57% of businesses had increased headcount, yet only 80% of businesses are carrying out background checks on these employees, which points to significant gaps in trust and safety.



Steve Smith, Managing Director, EMEA, commented:



“There’s no doubt that we’re living and working in a time of real ambiguity at the moment. At times like this, it’s important to take a step back and really dig into the figures to ascertain how the global employment landscape and staff screening processes have changed. By doing this, employers will have the comparison in hand to see how their business is faring compared to global averages. Perhaps more importantly, though, it enables organisations to build strong corporate cultures that are built on foundations of trust and safety, while ensuring screening processes are completed compliantly, efficiently and in a manner that candidates expect.”



To add your opinion to this report and receive a copy of the final analysis (along with your chance to win a £1,000 Amazon voucher), click here



About Sterling



Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organisations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.co.uk.



Jake Galland

BlueSky PR

Jake@bluesky-pr.com

T: +44 (0)1582 790 090