Aspen Woolf, an award-winning firm, opens Mowbray House – a luxury development in Sunderland city centre. This new development overlooks the famous Mowbray Park and is located within easy reach of everything the city has to offer. Young professionals and students alike will be competing to rent out apartments in this period refurbishment.



Worth over £5 billion, Sunderland has one of the UK’s fastest-growing economies. With a focus on the automotive, aerospace and turbo technologies, it is becoming a world-leader in manufacturing. Because up and coming regeneration plans are due to introduce a further £1.5 billion of developments and create over 20,000 new jobs, Sunderland will continue to experience a shortage of high-quality new homes in the city centre.



Due to complete this quarter, Mowbray House will bring 20 new homes to one of the most sought-after postcodes in Sunderland; SR1. Featuring a mix of self-contained studios, and one and two-bedroom apartments, each unit has been designed to offer a premium living experience.



Oliver Ramsden, co-founder and Director of Aspen Woolf, says: “Sunderland remains one of the most affordable places to buy property in the UK. Sunderland is bucking the trend for house prices in the North of England; whilst house prices in several Northern cities have experienced a dip in value, Sunderland saw a significant 2.9% rise, which is more than 1.5% more than the national average.”





About Aspen Woolf

• Aspen Woolf is a leading property investment firm established in 2005

• Our achievements and growth make us one of the leading investment companies in the UK today. Trusted by clients for over 14 years, from over 60 countries, and now operating in 3 international offices.

• An award-winning agency with an impeccable reputation built on integrity and success, with close to £100,000,000 in property sales in the last 2 years alone.