London, 19th March, 2020 -- Cafeyn, the popular European information streaming service, announces the signature of Immediate Media Co and Black Dog Media to the Cafeyn platform. More than sixty new titles, including Immediate’s BBC magazine titles and Black Dog Media’s tech guides, are now live and available to subscribers of the Cafeyn information streaming platform.



With an already extensive catalogue, Cafeyn aims to offer the largest and most diverse portfolio that allows customers to freely explore and discover different themes and topics.



Immediate Media is the special interest content and platform company. Its fast-growing, multi-platform media business owns and operates some of the best-loved brands in the UK, including Olive, Homes and Antiques and Cycling Plus. Immediate Media publishes a wide range of titles under licence from the BBC as BBC Good Food, BBC Countryfile magazine, BBC Top Gear, Lonely Planet and BBC Gardeners’ World magazine.

From its humble beginnings in 2004, Black Dog Media quickly grew from a single publication produced by a team of just two, to one of the biggest names in global bookazine publishing. The company has a portfolio of over 250 publications, delivered by its international staff with titles ranging from the Complete Guide to Photography to the Complete Guide to MacOS. The partnership with Black Dog Media brings its guidebooks and tech guides to the platform, allowing users to improve their skills in a broad range of technical fields.

“We are all passionate about providing our audiences with content they love and themes that they enjoy. We are delighted to welcome Immediate and Black Dog Media to Cafeyn and thereby enabling our readers to grow their knowledge in a wide range of fields,” Charlotte Varnham, UK Publishing Relationship Manager at Cafeyn.



The partnership between Cafeyn, Immediate Media and Black Dog Media is mutually beneficial as Cafeyn will support the publisher on extending its digital press offering and introducing their publications to new readers.



James Gale, Creative Director of Black Dog Media says, “Our continuing strategy for 2020 being to expand our digital reach to the ever-growing mobile reader, not simply through the high quality and market awareness of our best-selling BDM publications range but also via new and exciting consumer delivery platforms. Thus working with Cafeyn was the obvious choice to help us achieve this goal and we are delighted to do so”



Mark Summerton, Publisher, Apps & Digital Editions of Immediate Media says, “Our strategy is to broaden the readership of our award winning titles, making them available with Cafeyn allows us to do just that. We are looking forward to a fruitful relationship.”



Other publishers already on Cafeyn’s UK platform include Anthem Publishing, Condé Nast

Dennis, Future, Haymarket, Hearst, Hello!, HT Digital Streams, LTB Media, Mortons Media Group, Newsweek, Select and TI Media.



Cafeyn can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Play Stores and is accessible via mobile, tablet or computer. Subscribers can try one month for 99p, the unlimited subscription costs £7.99 per month. There is no minimum subscription period and users can cancel at any time. O2 mobile users can also access Cafeyn as part of their mobile phone contract. For some O2 subscribers this will be included as a perk for 3 or 6 months, depending on the contract.





About Cafeyn (ex LeKiosk)

Since its creation in 2006, Cafeyn’s ambition, driven by a deep passion for the media, has been to reconnect readers to the content that is relevant to them, by offering an ultra high-performance platform, based on advanced technology and backed up by a team of more than 90 people. With its expertise and a network of strategic partners, the platform offers hundreds of titles, news and magazines, accessible via mobile app or website.

Since its inception 13 years ago, Cafeyn has continued to rapidly innovate the way it promotes information streaming, at a time when the industry is reinventing itself and the way the general public consumes information is changing.



