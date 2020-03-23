COVID-19: A Letter From The Hinterview Founders



To our friends in recruitment,



As you can imagine, we have been overwhelmed with interest in the last few days for people looking to access our product suite as they come to terms with the realities of remote working in these truly remarkable times.



On one hand, it’s an exciting time to be in video, but in truth it’s hard to enjoy success when it comes dressed up like this.



Our immediate objective is to help the sector, however we can.



We’ve spent all week trying to work out how we can achieve this, whilst at the same time protecting the interests of our existing customers & employees.



As of today, we will be offering 10 free Hinterview licenses to any recruitment agency worldwide for 1 month. We can get you live in 24 hours.



No strings, no gimmicks.



If after that you wish you carry on, then we’ll work with you to agree a deal to access the platform longer-term. If not, then you can just hand them back, no questions asked.



If you need more than 10 today, you can buy as many as you like, but the first 10 will be free.



If you are an existing customer, as a show of thanks & solidarity, you will receive a credit to the amount of 10 licenses for TWO months, applied as at the end of your current term.



We are not a big business, and we do not have unlimited resources. We are, however, trying to do the right thing at the right time to help our sector when it needs it most.



Reach out to Andy (Andy@hinterview.com) and we will arrange a call back within 2 hours.