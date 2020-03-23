Read it out with Cafeyn

Our aim is to reconnect people to information that matters to them

Cafeyn is committed to helping people keep informed and entertained during isolation by offering a month of free and unlimited access to thousands of British & International magazines on its platform.



As we all find ourselves increasingly housebound, Cafeyn is dedicated to informing and importantly, entertaining during this global health crisis. More than ever, we believe that people will need an information haven, where they can indulge their interests and curiosity.



During this period of isolation, what could be more appropriate than taking the time to read your favourite magazines, or discovering something new. From Monday 23rd March to Monday 30th March, 2020, we want to help by offering a month’s free subscription to our platform, activated by a code.



We hope that some may use their confinement as an opportunity to catch up on some reading. At a time when misinformation has become particularly anxiety inducing, Cafeyn is offering a reliable information haven where you can keep busy and interested, finding some much needed respite.



“Our aim is to reconnect people to information that matters to them, this approach is facilitated by our dedication to accessibility, which has never been more important than today, during these restrictions," Ari Assuied, CEO of Cafeyn.

For all those who would like to activate their “Read It Out” code, please visit our offer page - https://get.cafeyn.co/readitout/

Enter the code: readitout



Keep well,



The Cafeyn Team





About Cafeyn

Since its creation in France in 2006, Cafeyn (formerly LeKiosk) has been driven by its passion for media. Cafeyn is committed to reconnecting its readers to relevant content that matters to them, using an ultra-efficient product supported by cutting-edge technology and a 99-person team. Through our network of publishers, the platform offers thousands of publications, all accessible from a computer, tablet or mobile app. In the UK, readers can enjoy our platform through a major partnership with the leading mobile operator, O2. Cafeyn is available in France, The United Kingdom, Italy, The Caribbean and Madagascar. Cafeyn aims to accelerate its international development over the next two years. For 14 years, Cafeyn has evolved its product by rethinking the way in which people consume information.



