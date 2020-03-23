Now under community governance, the KubeCF project can be more readily advanced by the broad community of Cloud Foundry contributors

Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the developer experience, today announced that KubeCF has become an incubating project under the Foundation and has released version 1.0.





KubeCF is an open source distribution of Cloud Foundry Application Runtime (CFAR) designed to run on top of Kubernetes. The distribution works with the cf-operator from Project Quarks to deploy and manage releases built from cf-deployment, and can be configured to use Kubernetes as the underlying container scheduler using the work of Project Eirini.





“We are very happy to have the KubeCF project in incubation with the Cloud Foundry Foundation and pleased with the support and feedback we received from the Runtime PMC and Cloud Foundry Kubernetes SIG,” said Thomas Di Giacomo, president of Engineering and Innovation at SUSE. “Now under community governance, the KubeCF project can be more readily advanced by the broad community of Cloud Foundry contributors, ensuring that this important technology evolves in ways most useful to all.”







KubeCF was contributed to the Foundation by SUSE, which has already productised and commercialised it. Following conversations among SAP, IBM, and SUSE at Cloud Foundry Summit Europe 2017, the first upstream “Containerizing Cloud Foundry” initiative was started. This resulted in the creation of Eirini for scheduling user apps on Kubernetes, and Quarks to deploy and manage BOSH releases on Kubernetes.







“Following the drafting of the initiative, we noticed one key component was missing; distribution of CFAR for Kubernetes,” said Chip Childers, CTO of Cloud Foundry Foundation. “With KubeCF, we are able to fill the gap by building a repository that brings all of the components of CFAR together into a distribution. We are thrilled to have KubeCF join as an incubation project and to continue a productive relationship in the future.”







Open source users who want Cloud Foundry on Kubernetes now can now get that from KubeCF. It provides the full CFAR experience, passes acceptance tests, and will soon be backing at least two certified commercial releases. Get started with KubeCF here: https://github.com/cloudfoundry-incubator/kubecf/releases







Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry’s container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organisations.







About Cloud Foundry Foundation



The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, Project Quarks, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy, and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org.







###







Contact:

Martha de Monclin

martha@bijoupr.com

T: 0777 168 2434