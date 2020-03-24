we wanted to make sure we’re doing our part in supporting schools, educators, students and parents in this very trying time

ViewSonic Global., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is offering myViewBoard for free to primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities for the coronavirus outbreak time. With the spread of coronavirus, many schools and universities are not only preparing for extended school shutdowns, but educators are also urgently exploring the possibilities of distance learning.



“As a stakeholder in the education sector, we wanted to make sure we’re doing our part in supporting schools, educators, students and parents in this very trying time, especially those without access to distance learning,” said James Chu, CEO of ViewSonic. “While some schools with pre-existing capabilities have already implemented distance learning during school closures, many more have been caught off guard by the Coronavirus and have had to cease all in-person classes.”



myViewBoard enables teachers to conduct distance learning through an open and agnostic platform, facilitating students and their learning outcomes wherever they happen to be. It is easy to use and allows real-time collaboration through video audio conferencing, huddles and digital whiteboarding, supporting a variety of pedagogies with an emphasis on virtual classroom. Through its inclusive features, myViewBoard helps create a virtual learning environment that is engaging, interactive, and effective.



Learn more about distance learning at https://www.viewsonic.com/us/distance-learning



myViewBoard for distance learning at: https://myviewboard.com/distance-learning





About ViewSonic:



Founded in California USA in 1987, for over 30 years ViewSonic has been a leading global provider of visual solutions. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic has continuously helped people “See the Difference” with a portfolio of products including Monitors, Commercial Displays, ViewBoard Interactive Flat Panels, Touch Displays and Projectors combined with class leading Software and Services including our innovative hybrid cloud myViewBoard Ecosystem for Digital WhiteBoards for everyone, everywhere.



To find out more about ViewSonic, visit viewsonic.com.



