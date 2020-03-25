For every hour of interrupted sleep, workers ‘cyberloafed’ for 20% of their assigned task, leading to an estimated $434million in productivity losses annually. That’s according to new analysis from leading talent acquisition specialist, Guidant Global.



‘Cyberloaf’ is the act of using company facilities to browse non-work-related websites, and according to temporary staffing agency, Flexy, this increases on the Monday following the switch to daylight saving time.



There has been extensive research into the impact of aligning time for summer and winter months and the impact this has on the workforce.



A study conducted on mining workers found that on the Mondays following the switch to DST in the US, workers sustained 6% more workplace injuries and accidents of greater severity. This resulted in 67% more days required off work because of workplace injuries sustained on that specific day.



Commenting on how the switch to British Summer Time (BST) can impact employees, Oliver Crofton, Managing Director at Flexy said:



“It’s fascinating to see how the switch to British Summer Time can impact the workforce. As this is something that has been happening for decades, few people question it, however, it’s crucial that we question the value of it.”



“Solving the UK’s productivity puzzle has been high on the business agenda for some time now, and even given today’s challenges, by looking into aspects such as the switch to BST, along with various other facets that impact the workforce, we can ensure that we are creating a better, more productive world of work.”



- Ends -



Notes to editors:



Information about Guidant Global



Guidant Global provide global workforce management solutions (MSP, RPO & SOW) that help companies find the best permanent and contingent talent.



Guidant champion #ABetterWay – a forward-thinking way of working; moving away from the embedded staffing industry mentality of ‘recruitment by numbers’ and taking a wider perspective, by shifting the focus to people – the vibrant force that drives thriving businesses.



We have unprecedented insight into the world at work. Guidant is active in 80+ countries, managing 200,000+ engagements, for 125+ clients each year. Global talent shortages are rife. Our insight helps businesses buck the trend to get the best talent. www.guidantglobal.com.







Agency contact:



Fahida Begum



BlueSky PR



Fahida@bluesky-pr.com



T: +44 (0)1582 790 708